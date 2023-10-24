11 Cold Cases That Had Revolutionary Breakthroughs Decades Later

In the past few years, there's been an uptick in resolved cold cases thanks to advances in DNA technology and the introduction of genetic genealogy research.
As of September 2021, investigative genetic genealogy — which uses genetic information collected from direct-to-consumer companies like GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA to identify suspects and victims — has led to the successful identification of over 150 suspects, including high profile identifications like the Golden State Killer.
So, here are some of the most notorious cold cases that have been solved decades later with advancements in technology:
Content warning: These cases contain mention of rape and murder.