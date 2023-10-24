11 Cold Cases That Had Revolutionary Breakthroughs Decades Later

5.

"Times Square Killer" linked to 1968 death: In 1968, Diane Cusick, a 23-year-old dance instructor had just left her last class of the night — only to never return home. What began as a trip to the mall to buy a pair of shoes ended in her tragic death. She was found dead in the back seat of her car raped, beaten, and strangled. For 54 years, the case was cold until a break in the case in 2022.