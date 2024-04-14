    52 Best Summer Movies Of All Time

    There's just something about summer.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's nothing quite like the feeling of summer. Sometimes, I want to bottle up the feeling of the last day of school and drink it whole. Unfortunately, that doesn't exist, so I resort to quenching my thirst through summer movies. And honestly, it works. Consider my thirst quenched.

    Three people lounging on poolside chairs, smiling at the camera, with towels and a water feature behind them
    Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, if you're feeling like me and lookin' for that feeling of summer, I've got you covered. In no particular order, here are some of the best movies that capture that hot, sweaty, and careless essence of a "summer vibe":

    1. Mamma Mia! (2008)

    Screenshot from &quot;Mamma Mia!&quot;
    Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    I meaaan, do I even have to explain? ABBA sing-alongs and Meryl Streep (aka Donna) as an independent hotelier in the Greek Islands are all you need to be sold on giving Mamma Mia! another watch this summer. Oh, also, who doesn't love a little game of Clue wrapped up in a romance story? Well, four romance stories, that is. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), Donna's daughter, is getting married and on the hunt to find her biological father, one of three loves from Donna's past. While Donna prepares for her daughter's big day, Sophie's on her own mission to find out which random ass man is gonna walk her down the aisle. And I love that for her.

    2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

    Elsa from Frozen, a man, and Dolly Parton stand together; Elsa in a striped shawl, Dolly in a white suit
    Jonathan Prime / Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    It's pretty hard to follow up the legend that is Mamma Mia!, and we're all pretty wary of corny sequels, but the follow-up genuinely does the original justice. Rather, it is not really a follow-up but more of a backstory. The film tells the story of Donna's (Meryl Streep) youthful adventures, including her romantic escapades with Harry, Bill, and Sam. We also meet Donna's mother, Cher (LOL). Cher as Meryl Streep's mother sounds so damn silly on paper, but in action, it's movie GOLD, especially in the context of the musical Mamma Mia! universe.  

    3. High School Musical 2 (2007)

    Zac Efron on a golf course with confusion on his face, mountains in the background
    DisneyMusicVEVO / Disney+ / Via youtube.com

    If you grew up as a kid in the mid-aughts, this might be THE movie of all your childhood summers. The fact that Troy Bolton's (Zac Efron) dramatic golf course sequence, Sharpay's (Ashley Tisdale) poolside "Fabulous" number, and arguably the most iconic song of the summer, "What Time Is It" (Summertime!), all exist in the same film makes this easily my #1 pick in the franchise. Watching this movie will erase all the rage of adulthood for a day and melt your mind into the blissful, overly-saturated world of the Lava Springs Country Club. Vulture called this movie "a nice shampoo for your brain," and I honestly couldn't word it better. A sunny, refreshing shower under a baby-blue sky to ease your mind. This movie is what I imagine stepping into the Windows Bliss image feels like. 

    4. In the Heights (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;In the Heights&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In the Heights is the whole package. It's a huge, fun, festive, and vibrant celebration of Latine culture, and it also manages to discuss the social and political realities — from gentrification to the rights of undocumented immigrants — Latinos face in America today. This movie taught me the beauty of community and culture, but also the realities when that is stripped away. You'll also just feel hot just watching this movie. I could feel the New York City sweat just from the visuals. Oh, I also can't not mention the music and the incredible dance flash mobs, which would make this movie stellar even if the storyline sucked. Luckily, there's both!

    5. The Sandlot (1993)

    Group of children on a baseball field from &quot;The Sandlot&quot; movie, 1993
    20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This movie might be the reason I fell in love with the summertime. I remember jumping in my dad's pickup truck to do our weekly Blockbuster run on a scorching Midwest summer day, picking up this movie, popping it in the DVD player attached to my little box TV, window cracked open, no cross breeze in sight, and sweating. Yes, sweating. I watched these little boys throw baseballs around, find the meaning of friendship, and sweat while all the heat in our house rose to my bedroom. But I didn't even care. And even though those little boys said "You play ball like a GIRLLLL!" probably cementing in me some internalized misogyny for the rest of my life, all I wanted to do was play in the sand like one of the boys. After this movie, I threw the baseball around with my dad in our backyard for one summer. And that's what matters.

    6. King Richard (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;King Richard&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Tennis might come to mind when you think of "summer" sports. And there's no better story than that of Richard, Serena, and Venus Williams. King Richard, starring Will Smith in an Oscar-winning performance as Richard Williams, depicts how Richard shaped his daughters into tennis champions. Set in the hot, sun-filled tennis courts of California and Florida in the late '80s/early '90s, you'll follow the early years of tennis's superstars and maybe want to pick up a racket yourself afterward, too. 

    7. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
    Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Four best friends going four separate ways for summer vacation stay connected through one pair of jeans that quite ~magically~ fit them all. Each girl gets the jeans for two weeks — they travel to Greece, Mexico, and closer to home in Maryland. Throughout the summer, the jeans symbolize the girls' bond as they encounter love, loss, and learning. 

    And jeans aside, seeing teenage Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn grace the screen in their early years in a coming-of-age storyline about female friendship is enough to warrant a nostalgic summertime rewatch. 

    8. The Parent Trap (1998)

    Two characters from &#x27;The Parent Trap&#x27; film facing each other, holding a photo
    Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Sometimes, I wish I could still experience the late bonfire nights, sports, and childhood drama that summer camp brought. But then I remember one, I don't like bugs (not to be a Meredith Blake), and two, The Parent Trap perfectly captures the essence of those hot cabins and late nights, if ever I feel nostalgic. No matter how many times you've watched this, this is one of those movies that's a classic (in the summer and not, though watching in the summer just heightens the experience IMO). I could watch Annie and Hallie fool their parents in the name of love a million times over (even if it gave children of divorced parents the false perception that their parents would magically fall in love again — love y'all!). 

    9. It Takes Two (1995)

    Screenshot from &quot;It Takes Two&quot;
    Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

    It's another classic twin switcheroo movie, but this time with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Alyssa (Ashley Olsen), a privileged rich girl, and Amanda (Mary-Kate Olsen), an orphan, meet at summer camp and wonder why the hell they look exactly alike. They hatch a plan to make Alyssa's rich father (who's about to marry a gold-digger) fall in love with Amanda's social worker, Diane (Kirstie Alley), so they all can live happily ever after. 

    10. Aquamarine (2006)

    Aquamarine characters play pat-a-cake outdoors, two facing camera, one with back turned
    20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This movie made me believe I'd find my mermaid best friend on every summer vacation I spent at the community pool. Even though she never came, I think I did enough mermaid pretending to make up for her never coming. No matter who you are, rewatching this movie will send you right into the simple bliss of a summertime sleepover. You and your best friends figuring out how the heck Hailey and Claire (JoJo and Emma Roberts) are going to help Aquamarine (Sara Paxton) fall in love and prove to her evil sea father that true love exists!?! God I love a tween movie. I'm still thinking about those compliment starfish earrings, and wondering how the heck she tied that turquoise shirt in all those variations. 

    11. The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Lizzie McGuire Movie&quot;
    Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Lizzie McGuire and all her pals head off to Rome for a school trip (yes, a school trip to ROME!?!?). Of course, she encounters a "charming" Italian man, Paolo, who also happens to be a local music superstar. And, he's looking for a new duet partner — conveniently, Lizzie looks exactly like her! Lizzie fills in for her doppelgänger Italian pop idol, proves she can sing, and exposes Paolo along the way (spoiler: he sucks). Fun stuff!

    12. The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Cheetah Girls 2&quot;
    Disney+

    Amigas, Cheetahs, FRIENDS FOR LIFE! In the sequel to the original Cheetah Girls, the girl group heads off to Barcelona to perform in an international music festival. Along the way, they find love, enemies, and become a little unfocused by the sights and people of Barcelona, but eventually come back together through sisterhood, friendship, and music. From "Strut" to "Amigas Cheetahs" to "The Party's Just Begun," you'll probably have all the music stuck in your head afterward. But I consider that a win.

    13. Camp Rock (2008)

    Screenshot from &quot;Camp Rock&quot;
    Disney Channel / Everett Collection

    Ok, I'm sorry to include so many teen movies in the list, but this is BuzzFeed. I can only assume you also grew up in the Disney Channel heyday. And while many Disney Channel movies occur during summer vacation, there's nothing quite like Camp Rock. I mean, there's Demi, the Jonas Brothers, Alyson Stoner, and just a ridiculous amount of cheesy singing and dancing. What else could you want?!?

    14. Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

    Closeup of Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks
    USA Films / Via youtube.com

    Today, this cast of characters — Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Poehler, just to name a few — would probably cost much more than in 2001. But in 2001, they were just getting their feet wet (literally) at Camp Firewood, the fictional 1981 summer camp where the film takes place. Being a spoof of sex comedies, the movie is quite ridiculous — probably why it flopped both critically and commercially — but the film has developed a cult following for its offbeat humor and now A-list cast. 

    15. The Little Mermaid (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Little Mermaid&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    I know everyone has their opinions about Disney remakes, but I can stand behind this remake because of Halle Bailey's voice alone. Even though critics called some scenes "dark" and "dreary," I was fully transported by Bailey's performance that none of that really mattered to me. And, Eric's reimagined kingdom, rocky shore, and twinkling jungle forest definitely aid in feeling that summertime mermaid magic. You can be the judge of everything else.

    16. Girls Trip (2017)

    Screenshot from &quot;Girls Trip&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Alone and needing a pick-me-up on a bad day, I turned this movie on and was quite literally sent to the MOON. I don't know if I could, alone and depressed, have laughed my ass off any harder. Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish cured whatever depressive state I was in. Pure fun and ridiculousness, but also heartfelt. I'm calling up my college girlfriends to plan a silllyyy trip rn. We need more of these movies (for women). They're a cure.

    17. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

    Screenshot from &quot;Moonrise Kingdom&quot;
    Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

    There's nothing quite like the magical, whimsical landscapes of a Wes Anderson film, especially during the summertime. On an island off the coast of New England in 1965, two 12-year-olds, Sam and Suzy, fall in love and escape to the wilderness. The hazy, sepia tinted film transports you to summer's childlike innocence, which includes scout-assembled campfires and tents, dancing on the beach, and the sweet tale of first love. It also has a bunch of "quirky" adults (Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray) who organize a search party to find the children before a storm strikes. 

    18. The Endless Summer (1966)

    Poster of &quot;The Endless Summer&quot; film showing two surfers holding boards with sunset in the background; includes movie details
    Movie Poster Image Art / Getty Images

    If you really wanna go back in time and get to the heart of summertime films, start with The Endless Summer. Charismatic documentarian Bruce Brown, a surfer himself, follows classic California surfers Michael Hynson and Robert August worldwide as they attempt to find the "perfect" wave. They ride the waves in Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaii, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, influencing locals to try the sport themselves. It's, of course, breathtaking, and still, to this day, captures the allure of surfing to every newcomer to the sport. And you've probably come across the poster in some college kid's dorm (or maybe on a T-shirt?), so if you haven't watched it yet, give it a go.

    19. The Karate Kid (1984)

    A scene from &#x27;The Karate Kid&#x27; with Daniel Larusso practicing a punch on Mr. Miyagi wearing protective body gear
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Daniel (Ralph Macchio) moves from New Jersey to a new town in Southern California but quickly becomes the target of a group of bullies, after befriending one of the bully's cheerleader girlfriend. The bullies study karate at the Cobra Kai dojo, making for some brutal fights. Luckily for Daniel, he meets a local repairman, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), who also happens to be a martial arts master, to help him fight against his bullies. Daniel learns how to fight and some valuable life lessons from Mr. Miyagi, inspiring a whole franchise of sequels and remakes.

    20. Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

    Screenshot from &quot;Cheaper by the Dozen 2&quot;
    20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Tom Baker (Steve Martin) convinces his baker's dozen (heh), many of whom are growing up and moving out, to spend summer vacation at Lake Winnetka, where their family's old cabin resides. Unfortunately, Tom comes head-to-head with his high school arch-nemesis, Jimmy Murtaugh (Eugene Levy), who can't help but one-up Tom on nearly everything from material goods to parenting. Tom decides to battle him and his family out at the Annual Labor Day Family Cup, much to the dismay of his very miserable children, who just wanna be kids without their dad's old cranky rival getting in the way. Watch for Steve Martin and Eugene Levy battling it out dad-style, and stay for baby-faced teen heartthrobs Taylor Lautner, Hilary Duff, Carmen Electra, and Robbie Amell. 

    21. Theater Camp (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;Theater Camp&quot;
    Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    There's just something about summer camp, amirite?!!?! Especially when done in the most obnoxious way — theater-kid style. Set in upstate New York, a group of scrappy, eccentric staff must keep the camp together after the camp's founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris), falls into a coma. Joan's admittedly clueless "crypto-bro" son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), "leads" the pack of quirky theater teachers (Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, and Ayo Edebiri included) to find a solution.

    22. Grown Ups (2010)

    Screenshot from &quot;Grown Ups&quot;
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In this classic Adam Sandler film, a bunch of old basketball cronies meet up at their old coach's funeral and decide to link up, wives and a gaggle of kids in tow, for the Fourth of July weekend. Chaos ensues, including but not limited to the birth of "getting chocolate wasted" (ugh, this is so much less funny 14 years later), sexual jokes, and honestly, just a bunch of dumb humor, if that's what suits ya.

    23. Dirty Dancing (1987)

    Screenshot from &quot;Dirty Dancing&quot;
    Vestron Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Baby’s (Jennifer Grey) last summer of youth doesn't exactly go as planned when she lands herself at a quiet resort in the Catskills with her parents. However, the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), takes to Baby, and the two dance their days away, much to the dismay of Baby’s father. No notes tbh. A blueprint for all the summer romance films that came after (still can't be topped).

    24. Dazed and Confused (1993)

    Four actors in 1970s attire from the film &quot;Dazed and Confused.&quot;
    Gramercy Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you're lookin' for a movie that perfectly transcends you into that "last day of school"-type feeling, look no further than Dazed and Confused. It's also Matthew McConaughey's breakout role and the birth of "alright alright alright," which feels important to note. This ragtag group of teens ramble on, wholly blasted out of their minds, party, and drive around town. And it kinda feels like you're right there with 'em.

    25. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

    I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t provide the names of real people in images. However, I can describe the image without identifying them. If you have any other requests or need a description of this image without naming individuals, feel free to ask!
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Alright, here's your summertime horror film. Set in a small North Carolina seaside town, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows four friends who are being stalked by an unknown killer one year after they ran over a man and covered up the death. And yes, as the title suggests, the mysterious killer knows what they did last summer.

    26. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

    Screenshot from &quot;Crazy Rich Asians&quot;
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "These people aren't just rich; they're CRAZY rich." That's what Rachel (Constance Wu) discovers when invited to a summer wedding in Singapore with her boyfriend Nick's (Henry Golding) family. Not only does Rachel learn that his family is extremely wealthy and that her boyfriend is one of the most eligible bachelors in Singapore, but she must also please his judgmental and disapproving mother. It's funny, glamorous, and with an entirely all-Asian main cast, marks a step forward in diverse screen representation. 

    27. Jaws (1975)

    Screenshot from &quot;Jaws&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

    A rogue shark kills a woman near fictional Amity Island off Cape Cod, and it's up to police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and old ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) to capture the beast and save the town (and its tourist revenue stream). Shark Week fan or not, Jaws is undoubtedly a classic.

    28. Adventureland (2009)

    Screenshot from &quot;Adventureland&quot;
    Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In the summer of 1987, college graduate James (Jesse Eisenberg)'s summer plans take a turn when he has to take a measly job at his local amusement park. Starring Kristen Stewart, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, and Ryan Reynolds, the coming-of-age comedy speaks to the odd bond found among misfit employees. Particularly with Em (Kristen Stewart), whose wit steals James's heart. 

    29. The Way Way Back (2013)

    Behind the scenes of filming &quot;The Way Way Back&quot;
    Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Duncan (Liam James) is a ridiculously awkward teen stuck spending the summer with his mom and her awful boyfriend, Trent (Steve Carell). Seeing Steve in an evil boyfriend role doesn't feel right, but he really is so freakin' awful in this movie. Duncan escapes to the Water Wizz water park for a summer job (and to get Trent off his back), finds self-acceptance, and a father figure when he desperately needs one. 

    30. Wine Country (2019)

    Screenshot from &quot;Wine Country&quot;
    Colleen Hayes / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    A knockout cast including SNL alums Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Rachel Dratch, Wine Country follows a group of longtime besties on a trip to Napa Valley. They intend to celebrate, relax, and drink lots of wine, but as with any old gang of gals, there's history there, and naturally, conflicts and tension arise. You'll laugh, cry, and thank heavens for female friendship (at all ages). 

    31. Thelma & Louise (1991)

    Two women smiling while taking a selfie, one wearing sunglasses and a scarf
    MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon), two best friends wanting to escape their mundane realities, head out on a weekend vacation and quickly run into a bit of a situation (I'll refrain from spoilers). Needing to flee, they head off to Mexico in a 1966 Ford Thunderbird, driving through the American Southwest and becoming more rebellious (or liberated, rather) along the way. Discussing themes of gender dynamics and female friendship, it's considered a classic feminist film (and probably a required watch for any feminist film course). 

    32. Fire Island (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Fire Island&quot;
    Everett Collection

    A modern gay update of Pride & Prejudice, Fire Island follows a group of queer friends as they spend a weekend on Fire Island, a popular vacation spot for the LGBTQ+ community. The film examines romance, class divides, and race relations in the context of queer relationships. It's funny, touching, and will have you yearning for summer fun and romance. 

    33. The Florida Project (2017)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Florida Project&quot;
    A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Cinematically gorgeous but thematically heartbreaking, The Florida Project follows the life of young, single mother Halley and her daughter, 6-year-old Moonee, as they live in a pink and purple run-down motel called "The Magic Castle," set in the shadow of Walt Disney World. Occurring over the course of a summer, the film displays the wonder and simple mischiefs of childhood, humanity, and community despite the harsh realities of being a child of poverty. 

    34. Grease (1978)

    Danny and Sandy from Grease in a dance pose at the carnival
    Paramount / Everett Collection

    Obviously, a list of best summer movies needs to include the summer lovin' that started it all, Grease. A beloved classic, you've probably seen the movie at least once (or at least heard the songs). The film follows the 1950s summer romance between greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John). But once they unexpectedly reunite at Rydell High, their social circles collide as Danny tries to maintain his "tough guy" image and Sandy tries to fit in with the Pink Ladies. It's electrifying, one might say (sorry).

    35. National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

    Screenshot from &quot;Vacation&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

    Possibly, everything goes wrong on this cross-country family roadtrip from Chicago to LA. Led by bumbling patriarch Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), a man who just wants to spend time with his family and get to Wally World, they encounter a million mishaps along the way — including vandals, annoying relatives, and getting stranded. Ripe with some good ol' '80s humor and slapstick jokes, it's long been considered one of the greats of summer movies. 

    36. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

    Screenshot from &quot;How Stella Got Her Groove Back&quot;
    20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    As a successful stockbroker and single mother who never takes a break, Stella (Angela Bassett) desperately needs a vacation. With the encouragement of her friend Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg), she books a well-needed first-class vacation to Jamaica. Amidst the heat and sunshine, she meets a good-lookin' local guy 20 years her junior, Winston Shakespeare (Taye Diggs). Stella must ultimately decide the balance between friendship, family, and romance to, as they say, "get her groove back."

    37. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

    Screenshot from &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;
    Andrew Cooper / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Set in 1969 LA, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood follows once-successful actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they navigate a new era of Hollywood filmmaking. While a fictional tale, the film incorporates real history, including the Manson Family, in the context of the storyline. The visual nostalgia and embedded historical references pay tribute to an era of Hollywood now long gone. And, the film offers an alternative ending to the Manson murders, which is kinda nice (as one Letterboxd reviewer put it, "Quentin Tarantino at some point, probably: Damn, the Tate-Labianca murders were so sad 😔 If only Brad Pitt and his dog had been there...").

    38. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

    Two characters from the movie &quot;500 Days of Summer&quot; sharing a moment on a rooftop with city skyline in the background
    Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

    While not technically about the season of summer, but rather a person named Summer, it still deserves a place on the list (Summer is in the name, after all! And arguably, some of the best scenes are in summertime). The film follows Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hopeless romantic who falls in love with Summer (Zooey Deschanel), who prefers to keep things more casual. It's about love and the sometimes hopeless obsession we enter trying to make things work when they just weren't meant to be (Tom goes through 500 days of his time with Summer to understand what went wrong). It's heartbreaking, TBH, but an important lesson we've all learned probably once (or twice or thrice). In the end, just as every heartbreak goes, life goes on, and Tom finds a new love: Autumn.

    39. Do the Right Thing (1989)

    Screenshot from &quot;Do the Right Thing&quot;
    Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Possibly the hottest film on this list, through TV-screen-to-viewer-eye-osmosis, you will feel the secondhand heat. This film perfectly depicts what NYC feels like in the summertime without A/C. More importantly, though, the movie explores the racial tensions between Black residents and an Italian-American pizza parlor after the shop solely displays images of white Italian actors in a predominantly Black neighborhood (Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant, aka Bed-Stuy). As the heat rises, tensions rise, too, resulting in violence on the hottest day of the year. 

    40. Tangerine (2015)

    Screenshot from &quot;Tangerine&quot;
    Magnolia Pictures / Everett Collection

    Shot on three iPhone 5S smartphones and set in the subcultures of Los Angeles, Tangerine shatters both filming and casting conventions. Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a transgender sex worker, has just been released from jail. She meets up with her friend, Alexandra (Mya Taylor), at a local donut shop in Hollywood, and she learns that her boyfriend (and pimp) has been cheating on her with a cisgender woman. While the movie's not set in the summertime (it occurs on Christmas Eve), the purple-tangerine hues make the movie feel more like summer than sometimes summer feels.

    41. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Talented Mr. Ripley&quot;
    Paramount / Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

    While there are few psychological thrillers on this list (not what typically comes to mind when you think summer), set in the blue waters of coastal Italy, The Talented Mr. Ripley deserves a submission. Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) is hired to persuade playboy Dickie (Jude Law) to come back to the US at the request of Dickie's wealthy father. Instead, Tom becomes obsessed with Dickie's lavish lifestyle and begins impersonating him. Stopping at nothing, Tom's obsession turns dark until the web of lies catches up to him. 

    42. Palm Springs (2020)

    Screenshot from &quot;Palm Springs&quot;
    Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) meet at a wedding and end up trapped in the classic time loop trope together (Groundhog Day vibes). They relive the same day over and over again (Sarah's sister's wedding day), form a deeper connection as the loop goes on, take risks (like flying planes, partying, and messing with the wedding), and navigate the meaning of life and love. It's very fun, and it will have you thinking how you'd handle a time-loop.

    43. Real Women Have Curves (2002)

    Screenshot from &quot;Real Women Have Curves&quot;
    Newmarket Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collection

    America Ferrera's been Ugly Betty, Amy from Superstore, and Gloria from Barbie, but before her career soared to the top, she played Ana, a first-generation Mexican American daughter coming into her own beliefs, values, and perceptions of self, often against her very traditional mother. The film explores Ana's relationship with her family, culture, and body image, as well as breaking free from the outdated societal norms and expectations often placed on young women. It's a film I wish I could go back in time and tell myself to watch sooner.

    44. Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;Summer of Soul&quot;
    Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Directed by Questlove from The Roots, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which occurred during the same weekends as Woodstock. Despite drawing over 300,000 people (close to Woodstock's estimated 400,000) and performances by legends such as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, and more, the event, which brought together Black cultural icons in a way never seen before, didn't garner the same attention as Woodstock, which the film explores.

    45. Blue Crush (2002)

    Screenshot from &quot;Blue Crush&quot;
    Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Anne Marie (Kate Bosworth) dreams of becoming a professional surfer, but a traumatic surfing incident from years ago leaves her with trepidation. She lives and works as a maid at a luxury resort with her two friends, Lena (Sanoe Lake) and Eden (Michelle Rodriguez), who help her look after her younger sister, Penny. Anne Marie loses a bit of focus on the waves when she meets pro quarterback Matt Tollman (Matthew Davis) and falls for him. A classic early-aughts teen sport-romance movie, Blue Crush will transport you to Oahu's North Shore with dreams of becoming a teen surfer again (just me?). 

    46. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

    Mila Kunis and Jason Segel sitting by a campfire on a beach in a scene from a movie
    Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    A star-studded cast including Mila Kunis, Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, and Bill Hader, just to name a few, Forgetting Sarah Marshall follows Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) as he's abruptly broken up with by his TV star girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). He embarks on a vacation to Hawaii to move on with his life, only to find out Sarah and her new boyfriend are right there with him. It's funny, gorgeous (also on the North Shore of Oahu), and a classic mid-aughts romantic comedy, if you're in the mood. 

    47. Booksmart (2019)

    Screenshot from &quot;Booksmart&quot;
    Courtesy Of Annapurna Pictures / Everett Collection

    Booksmart takes place during the last days of school before graduation, so while it's not technically yet a "summer" movie, I include it because last-day-of-school vibes still count. And, what's better than two (formerly) button-up straight-A students learning how to get a little ~wild~? Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) embark on the night of a lifetime to make up for all the high school shenanigans they missed out on since they were too busy with their noses in books. It's cute, it's funny, and a little absurd. 

    48. Stand by Me (1986)

    Four boys from the film &quot;Stand by Me&quot; walking on railroad tracks in casual attire
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Set in the summer of 1959 in a rural town of Oregon, four 12-year-old boys set out to find the rumored dead body of a local boy. En route, the boys are challenged by physical and emotional obstacles that ultimately define their fears, friendships, what it means to grow up, and what's right from wrong. A bit of a blueprint for coming-of-age films, despite being almost 40 years old, Stand by Me's themes continue to stand the test of time and make us nostalgic for the bonds and learnings of childhood. 

    49. Now and Then (1995)

    Four young girls stand on a treehouse balcony from the film &#x27;Now and Then.&#x27;
    New Line Cinema / Everett Collection

    Often dubbed "the girl version of Stand by Me," Now and Then follows four childhood friends who reunite and reminisce about their youth, primarily in the summer of 1970. Following a dual storyline of the present in their 30s and the past at age 12, the film flashbacks to a summer spent riding bikes, sharing secrets, and entering girlhood. Confronting unresolved history, the girls reaffirm the importance of their bond both during their pivotal coming-of-age years and in the present day. If you're nostalgic for childhood summers and coming into girlhood with all your BFFs, this one's for you. 

    50. Hot Summer Nights (2017)

    Screenshot from &quot;Hot Summer Nights&quot;
    A24 / Everett Collection

    Set in Cape Cod in the summer of '91, Daniel Middleton (Timothée Chalamet), a shy, grieving teenager, meets local drug dealer Hunter Strawberry (Alex Roe) while working at a convenience store. Intrigued by his lifestyle, Daniel starts selling marijuana with Hunter. He quickly becomes mixed up in the drug trade — and eventually with Hunter's sister, McKayla (Maika Monroe), much to Hunter's disapproval. Daniel's encounters with drugs, love, and loss describe the oft-tumultuous coming-of-age stories that happen in the heat of the summer. 

    51. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Glass Onion&quot;
    John Wilson / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Off a private island in Greece, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends he calls the "Disruptors" — including fashion designer Birdie (Kate Hudson), Senate candidate Claire (Kathryn Hahn), scientist Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.), and men's-rights YouTuber Duke (Dave Bautista) — to a murder mystery game party (we know how those end). Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) joins them, whose appearance comes in handy when someone turns up dead.

    52. Jurassic Park (1993)

    Two characters from Jurassic Park, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant, show concern as they look off-screen
    Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Possibly one of the greatest sci-fi films, you're probably acquainted with the premise of Jurassic Park. Set in the fictional "Isla Nublar" near Costa Rica (filming actually took place in Hawaii), the lush landscapes are initially reminiscent of a tropical summer vacation — until a whole bunch of genetically engineered dinosaurs get released. Chaos ensues, and the park's billionaire owner (Richard Attenborough), his grandchildren, and the scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum), whom he initially invited to approve of the park, must face off to defeat the prehistoric creatures and save their lives.

    Did your favorite summer film not make the list? Let us know in the comments!