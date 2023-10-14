People Are Sharing The Signs That Immediately Show Someone Wasn’t Raised Right, And We Need To Talk About It

Browse links
"Not having any bare minimum respect for others. Like mistreating waitresses, not tipping, not saying excuse me, or thank you. Not having ANY common courtesy whatsoever."
How they treat people lower on the socioeconomic scale https://t.co/Z07OpOpkd8— Daquan Wiltshire DSG 🤘🏾🐝 (@DAQUANDSG) September 9, 2023
Makes fun of other people’s appearance https://t.co/9hRHCNVNVl— why (@whymarjan) September 9, 2023
Going to someone’s house and thinking it’s normal to not say hello to the parents https://t.co/LnNRqYOXOw— Reuben Cruz 🇯🇲 (@longlive_reuben) September 9, 2023
not taking care of other people's things😭😭 https://t.co/Q2OfR8L7xZ— Candycane (@JustNaz7) September 10, 2023
People who have no concept of an inside voice in public. https://t.co/w4JCXXWW3e— big fat alien butt 🛸 (@ashleysroom2) September 11, 2023
Can’t clean up after themselves https://t.co/Vf0fL5eMLe— R (@_nic0r) September 11, 2023
Thinking you’re better than the next person. https://t.co/F5IvJ6b2km— AM✨ (@AndiMbhele) September 11, 2023
cursing at or being disrespectful to your mother is just unnecessary to me. that’s a huge character flaw that I cannot look pass.— Tara Baby 💋 (@comingoutmybody) September 9, 2023
Having kids only to neglect or abandon them.— Efi Chéri (@yeezyree) September 7, 2023
Their reaction when you tell them "no" to the simplest thing.— 😍Justbribaby😍 (@Justbribaby1) September 7, 2023
Snapping your fingers or clasping at someone to get their attention like I’m not a dog https://t.co/DpRkZQ5FNO— 𝓓.♡ (@PoeticBlckgrl) September 10, 2023
Taking videos of random people on the street— Rhodesgf🧞♀️💕 (@Dazzleeee_) September 8, 2023
their level of sympathy for situations they can’t relate to https://t.co/T3F87PRa9c— tolapopi (@shinathagoat) September 9, 2023
Eating at a restaurant and not cleaning up after yourself https://t.co/lVuIWJ8oKW— L (@_thatgorl) September 9, 2023
For me it’s definitely people that litter .— Efi Chéri (@yeezyree) September 7, 2023
People that find cruelty funny .
Leaving shopping carts in non practical locations when they can easily just return it .
Putting empty cartons back in the fridge .
Lack of self awareness . Or not understanding the concept of personal…