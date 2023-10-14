    People Are Sharing The Signs That Immediately Show Someone Wasn’t Raised Right, And We Need To Talk About It

    "Not having any bare minimum respect for others. Like mistreating waitresses, not tipping, not saying excuse me, or thank you. Not having ANY common courtesy whatsoever."

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Twitter user @yeezyree asked: "What immediately tells you that a person wasn't raised right?"

    ABC / Via giphy.com

    The responses ranged from everyday courtesy, like being kind to customer service workers, to deeper character flaws, like disrespecting their mother or children. So, let's get into the most common replies:

    1.

    Twitter: @DAQUANDSG

    2.

    Twitter: @whymarjan

    3.

    Twitter: @longlive_reuben

    4.

    Twitter: @jaleeceee

    5.

    Twitter: @JustNaz7

    6.

    Twitter: @ashleysroom2

    7.

    Twitter: @_nic0r

    8.

    Twitter: @AndiMbhele

    9.

    Twitter: @comingoutmybody

    10.

    Twitter: @yeezyree

    11.

    Twitter: @Justbribaby1

    12.

    Twitter: @PoeticBlckgrl

    13.

    Twitter: @Dazzleeee_

    14.

    Twitter: @shinathagoat

    15.

    Twitter: @_thatgorl

    16. And lastly:

    Twitter: @yeezyree

    What signs show you that someone wasn't raised right? Let me know in the comments!