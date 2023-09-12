    2.2 Million Liters Of Red Wine Flooded The Streets Of Portugal, And Thousands Are Begging To Help Slurp It Up

    The distillery, Destilaria Levira, released a statement on their Facebook page addressing the accident, which stated they "take full responsibility for the damage cleanup and repair."

    Alana Valko
    Sooooo, this happened over the weekend. Two wine storage tanks from a distillery in Portugal burst open and released 580,000 gallons — or 2.2 million liters — of wine down a narrow street.

    Yes, you heard that right. That is a literal river of red wine.

    Bottom of flowing river of red wine caused by burst tanks
    Like, it's FLOWING.

    Top of hill where red wine river is flowing, car pictured parked in the river
    I can only imagine the stick and the stink this car will forever carry.

    Car parked at the top of the hill in the red wine river
    Thankfully, firefighters were able to prevent the massive red wine spill from causing environmental damage to a local river by diverting it into a field. No one was injured, but there was damage to one home's basement, NBC News reported. The distillery, Destilaria Levira, released a statement on their Facebook page addressing the accident, which stated they "take full responsibility for the damage cleanup and repair."

    Upon seeing the boozy flood, people online started joking about its reimagined origins. Some say it was Doja Cat promoting her new single.

    Others say it was Adele.

    Or maybe it was Taylor Swift...

    ...after all, August really did slip away like a bottle of wine.

    Needless to say, the incident has the internet hootin' and hollerin'. So here are all the best responses thus far:

    And lastly:

