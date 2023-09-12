Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
The distillery, Destilaria Levira, released a statement on their Facebook page addressing the accident, which stated they "take full responsibility for the damage cleanup and repair."
The streets of Levira, Portugal were flooded with red wine after a distillery’s 2.2 million liter tanks burst.— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/kwEPNKRjVu
Alexa play Paint The Town Red by @DojaCat https://t.co/FhKZYKGGk0— adán (@AdanDres89) September 11, 2023
adele?? https://t.co/r2OoSABLME pic.twitter.com/Pvn0SrQwct— Fred (@FredAdkins_) September 11, 2023
taylor swift is at the bottom of that hill with a twisty straw rn https://t.co/V1qVkibvS1— sevenhead jones (@bisexualore) September 11, 2023
there is a group of white middle aged suburban moms out there that would drink this clean in 15 minutes https://t.co/l52QsaRxpC— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 11, 2023
id be on the ground…mouth open https://t.co/zm707u1x1m— adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) September 11, 2023
jesus taking it to the next level https://t.co/ao6fOubkmR— yuyu 🎐 reading trimax (@yuyu_finale) September 11, 2023
we all know someone that would've been outside with a glass https://t.co/EEwgSi6ePn— MM (@mmadibusengg) September 11, 2023
sneezing on day two flow like https://t.co/AkXHZzanI1— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 11, 2023
the rats in the sewers pic.twitter.com/uogzhZeHbx https://t.co/oU6sWANPpg— starr✩ (@starrhiyyih) September 11, 2023
Dionysus is having a party https://t.co/wna7zP7mlr— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 12, 2023
https://t.co/I24yc16HtO pic.twitter.com/YxKX4GEo96— Mecca (@TheMeccaX) September 11, 2023