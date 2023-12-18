I'm Genuinely Cackling At These 34 Hilarious Tweets From The Week
"Some of y'all afraid to be corny but I was born on the cob."
Bonjour, hi! The holidays have begun, and I hope you get some restful, rejuvenating time off this season. Either way, take a breath and prepare your gut muscles, because I've got about 34 funny tweets to send you into a fit of belly laughter. Enjoy, happy holidays, and see you in the new year!
1.
me: i gotta stop spending money and start saving!!!— seosamh 🇵🇸 (@dayglowj0e) December 11, 2023
also me on a monday afternoon for no real reason: pic.twitter.com/S7Tafgg4Wz
2.
deleting dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (returning home after quitting my job in the city to help save the local bakery and learn the true meaning of christmas)— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 15, 2023
3.
walking into my room like damn who tf closed last night— ً (@cryst6l) December 12, 2023
4.
You’re not allergic to cats you just haven’t opened your heart to love— liz unphair (@femaleuncle) December 12, 2023
5.
not a single soul has said 2024 gon be their year yall finally learned yall lesson i see— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) December 16, 2023
6.
babe, what’s wrong?— NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) December 15, 2023
you’ve barely tried to kiss me under the mistletoasters. pic.twitter.com/OFkdr3l1CO
7.
Hilariously impossible work trivia game pic.twitter.com/Jg3y3UVrd3— max (@punkcorgi) December 14, 2023
8.
My bf said I talked in my sleep last night. Apparently I lifted my head and said “Don’t you EVER.” and then went back to sleep 😂😂😂😂— Savia (artist)👩🏽🎨🎨 (@saviaivas) December 16, 2023
9.
when i heat up multiple trader joe's frozen meals and call it cooking pic.twitter.com/DNqbdcQ9wi— erika ✨ (@yeeeerika) December 13, 2023
10.
me adding wet food to my dog’s dry food because he feels comfortable complaining despite being literally on sale at the humane society pic.twitter.com/7LsgJYj7WB— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 14, 2023
11.
some of yall afraid to be corny but i was born on the cob— jesse (they/them) (@crazyshovellady) December 13, 2023
12.
coworker stuns in new follow-up email— not mac (@literallynotmac) December 13, 2023
13.
my back after carrying around this fat ass all day pic.twitter.com/5Eo1qrpigf— tatyana 🐆 (@heluvstat) December 15, 2023
15.
skincare done teeth brushed cosy in bed and just remembered i need to take the bins out, it's just relentless isn't it, you have to stay alive every day until you die— stephen (@stepheniscowboy) December 17, 2023
16.
god i want to be invited to this so fucking bad pic.twitter.com/6J9E6ywdeS— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 11, 2023
17.
“he doesn’t look good in pictures” like bitch just show me your ugly boyfriend— olivia (@oliviuuuuhh) December 12, 2023
18.
when youre doing a bit but nobody knows that youre doing a bit so now you just look like a weirdo pic.twitter.com/yt3hKjT7bI— gilbert (@memetazaa) December 13, 2023
20.
this flight about to be a movie pic.twitter.com/kvNomDwBxd— emy (@theamazingemy) December 14, 2023
21.
save me world market strawberry kitchen set pic.twitter.com/iKJRzALV54— bludhaund (@pixikiIler) December 13, 2023
22.
girls night conversation agenda pic.twitter.com/SxCQBtZWI9— delia (@delia_cai) December 14, 2023
23.
it’s so funny that you need to give a reason when you file for divorce. the government wants the tea!!!!— Kevin Burke (@Ke7inBurke) December 13, 2023
24.
We were on our way to our family Christmas party and my daughter turned to me and said “if I were a dog my tail would be wagging like crazy right now”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) December 14, 2023
25.
when you push the vaccum cleaner over a spot of dirt and you hear that crackle pic.twitter.com/yS5dCvoreX— 𝔐 (@Wheeema) December 17, 2023
26.
Last Christmas I gave u my heart and the very next day you gave me the ick— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) December 15, 2023
27.
i'm a sucker for deep convos i wanna know why you're 4'11— Josué (@sandavidcito) December 15, 2023
28.
the school janitor looking at me after i airball the chocolate milk next to the trash can pic.twitter.com/yuFM9xNTwE— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) December 15, 2023
29.
me texting my friends mental health advice when i belong in an asylum pic.twitter.com/VkyVYuOMYL— jay ✰ (@jayythewxve) December 15, 2023
30.
coke drinkers have the world handed to them on a platter, catered to, coddled, and still they whine + complain, rootbeer heads on the other hand, forged in fire, ripping from the very earth the nectar they need, spat on by the media but smiling thru it all— (•̀o•́)ง (@ermgrrrrr) December 15, 2023
31.
y'all.... why my air fryer just let out a literal sigh after i plugged it in for the 5th time today😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4tACTmhcBi— Tre (@treclements) December 15, 2023
32.
whoever car this is y’all know y’all could’ve took it in the house with you pic.twitter.com/7GadeSAccH— faith (@faiththegemini) December 12, 2023