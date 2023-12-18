Skip To Content
I'm Genuinely Cackling At These 34 Hilarious Tweets From The Week

"Some of y'all afraid to be corny but I was born on the cob."

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

Bonjour, hi! The holidays have begun, and I hope you get some restful, rejuvenating time off this season. Either way, take a breath and prepare your gut muscles, because I've got about 34 funny tweets to send you into a fit of belly laughter. Enjoy, happy holidays, and see you in the new year!

1.

Twitter: @dayglowj0e

2.

Twitter: @adamgreattweet

3.

Twitter: @cryst6l

4.

Twitter: @femaleuncle

5.

Twitter: @upblissed

6.

Twitter: @rn_murse

7.

Twitter: @punkcorgi

8.

Twitter: @saviaivas

9.

Hulu / Via Twitter: @yeeeerika

10.

Hulu / Via Twitter: @kenzianidiot

11.

Twitter: @crazyshovellady

12.

Twitter: @literallynotmac

13.

Twitter: @heluvstat

14.

Twitter: @whatsJo

15.

Twitter: @stepheniscowboy

16.

Twitter: @equine__dentist

17.

Twitter: @oliviuuuuhh

18.

Twitter: @memetazaa

19.

Twitter: @GoodReddit

20.

Twitter: @theamazingemy

21.

Twitter: @pixikiIler

22.

Twitter: @delia_cai

23.

Twitter: @Ke7inBurke

24.

Twitter: @KatieDeal99

25.

Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @Wheeema

26.

Twitter: @superkeara

27.

Twitter: @sandavidcito

28.

@realkurtangle / Via tiktok.com

29.

Twitter: @jayythewxve

30.

Twitter: @ermgrrrrr

31.

Twitter: @treclements

32.

Twitter: @faiththegemini