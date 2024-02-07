Data also shows a 30-point gap between progressive young women and conservative young men in Germany, and 25-point gap in the UK. And in Poland, almost 50% of 18 to 21-year-old men voted for the right-wing Confederation party, compared to just a sixth of young women.

In South Korea, the gender divide is even starker with a 40-point gap. In the country's 2022 presidential election, young men and women voted almost equally in opposite directions — where young men heavily voted for the right-wing People Power party (65.1%) and young women backed the liberal Democratic party (66.8%).

Chart courtesy of The Financial Times.