I Think Last Week Might Have Been The Funniest Week On Twitter, So Please Enjoy All The Best Tweets I've Collected Just For You
#27...
Hello, hello — the holiday season is officially here, and we've got noooo time to waste. So, let's cut to the chase and get right into all the hilarity that happened on Twitter this past week, 'cause it was a gooood one.
I hope you get time off and get to be surrounded by people or things you love, and maybe have a few tweets to cackle at over dinner. Enjoy!
1.
You're emailing me? It's the Friday before the week of Thanksgiving in the month before the winter holidays, and you're emailing me??— Max Steele (@maxasteele) November 17, 2023
2.
November 19, 2023
3.
jesus when he was sending out invites to the last supper: https://t.co/yMEt6fM1o8— Ally Green 🪩 (@theallygreen) November 19, 2023
4.
one day you are young and the next: pic.twitter.com/wDmPIvG6AC— Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) November 15, 2023
5.
three queens coming together to maximize their joint slay pic.twitter.com/k80fIER54t— bean🌱 (@hostile_bean) November 16, 2023
6.
just finished my christmas tree pic.twitter.com/lxCE7e2VSX— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 14, 2023
7.
at the chemist and there is a man asking for a cream to get rid of his daughter’s nightmares, and the sales attendant is so resignedly repeating, “sir, please, listen to what you’re saying”— steph panecasio ✨ (@StephPanecasio) November 14, 2023
9.
back when I was working in an office/creative studio I sent my slack group this reaction emoji and my direct supervisor dm’d me and said I needed to use more appropriate emojis’s pic.twitter.com/mUAKjo5vnt— cowgirl from hell (@jukeboxcowgirl) November 15, 2023
10.
Older white woman at work just asked me “Darling, why are you working so hard? They’re not gonna pay you two paychecks.” & I immediately stopped working so hard💀 like I was on a mf mission and she gagged me bad— eli(♡) (@FLOMlLLI) November 18, 2023
11.
Italian PE teacher explaining long jump. https://t.co/e0zcR1VtT0— MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) November 16, 2023
12.
When Shania Twain says “Let’s Go, Girls” and I’m two rooms away https://t.co/0tEbYzR16D— Call Me Da-vid-vid-vid (@DGRMSP) November 17, 2023
13.
barcelona is so funny because you’ll be in a building older and more beautiful than the american mind can comprehend and it’s just a uniqlo— bella (@earlygirl__) November 15, 2023
14.
At a kid’s brand event and they handed me this, y’all I’m getting old because do they want me to DIE. pic.twitter.com/FNR8L0IIZ8— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) November 19, 2023
15.
Telling every man in the office I like their shirt then tallying the frequency at which they each wear it over the next quarter to calculate my individual influence to adjust the amount of seconds I look into their eyes accordingly— annie (@soychotic) November 16, 2023
16.
one time a guys I hooked up with saw my stretch marks and kissed them and told me I didn't have to do that to myself anymore— asherah (@e_asherah) November 17, 2023
17.
I bought my dog an egg chair from home goods and she keeps rolling out of it pic.twitter.com/Dsva1Ee9jl— Katie ☾ (@simplicitethrds) November 19, 2023
18.
you relax for 5 minutes after work and next thing you know it’s 11pm— Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) November 15, 2023
20.
me tryna connect my charger without getting outta bed pic.twitter.com/zEof3Mbijt— tatyana 🐆 (@heluvstat) November 15, 2023
21.
girl autoworks pic.twitter.com/zSDsUWhQpP— they who walk silently (@elevenpyres) November 16, 2023
22.
men r always like i need to play this video game really quick for 6 hours— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 15, 2023
23.
I’ve had 3 glasses of wine and they put me in charge of the emergency exit pic.twitter.com/RP6mW1uMrU— oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) November 17, 2023
24.
A man who doesn’t give a fuck about me https://t.co/G05KZGLbCd— annabelle :3 (@oomfabelle) November 18, 2023
25.
i heard they call it midtown bc your boyfriend works there…— jonah (@JonahGraber) November 17, 2023
26.
thinkign about him,… the hippopottoman… pic.twitter.com/tGn2W22iqZ— mary tyler less (@islandinmymind) November 19, 2023
27.
there are tears in my eyes 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5S786ZLOeC— adi (@folieadieux) November 18, 2023
28.
waitress: are there any allergies at this table?— kim (@KimmyMonte) November 17, 2023
me, already drunk: POLLEN
29.
I hate it here pic.twitter.com/6y3xuMGN5u— michael (@kresnxk) November 19, 2023
30.
My mom said she was playing w dolls til 14 and I laughed at her LMAO then she was like “girl is the Sims not a virtual dollhouse???” and i said oh?— Ariyanka 🇵🇸 (@NAOMlPlNK) November 19, 2023
31.
when an actor has a “personal life” section on their wikipedia pic.twitter.com/m9tk5iFKJE— atticus (@book3nds) November 17, 2023