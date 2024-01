As someone who was held back myself, I, and many other commenters agreed, that getting held back was the right move. I completely remember the devastation of having to redo 1st grade and re-learn things over again with the embarrassment of being "the kid who got held back," but as a 6-year-old with undiagnosed ADHD and anxiety, I am extremely grateful my parents ditched the optics and did what was best for me. I truly believe I would not have had the achievements I have today without that extra year.