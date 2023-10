2.

Three years ago, Ted Bundy’s ex-girlfriend spoke to ABC under the pseudonym Elizabeth Kendall. “I still have a sense of disbelief, that this man that I loved could go out and do such horrific things,” she said. “In the very beginning I asked him, ‘Did you read this? Do you know what they’re saying? There’s so many things here that people are going to be looking at you,’ kind of making a joke out of it, but once I started to worry, like, ‘Could this be true?’ I didn’t feel safe bringing it up. I didn’t want him to know what I was thinking.”