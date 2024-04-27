"My ex-husband is insisting I change my last name back to my name before marriage because his new fiancé, a 24-year-old woman, feels it will be awkward for her and me to have the same last name. Am I the asshole for refusing to change it?"

For context, "My ex-husband, a 38-year-old man, has been dating this woman for three years. My ex and I were married for 12 years and have been divorced for five years. We have three kids together who are now teenagers. We got divorced because we were young when we met and got married, and we grew apart as people. It was a mutual decision, and we agreed our kids came first and have always co-parented very well."

