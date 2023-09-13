People Are Sharing The Scams That Have Become So Normalized, We Don't Even Realize They're Scams Anymore
I think we've all fallen victim to a few of these.
Recently, my favorite Twitter bot, @PicturesFoIder, asked the Twitter community: "What's a scam that's so normalized that we don't even realize it's a scam anymore?" The responses were viral, all-encompassing, and extremely relatable. So without further ado, let's get into 'em:
1. Tax filing in the US...but you knew that.
Yep pic.twitter.com/uWeLIpCI1e— Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) August 19, 2023
2. Getting asked to tip at a self-checkout screen is a whole new level.
Tip culture. You know if they have an iPad as the cash register, you're going to have to tip for something you've never tipped for before.— Phineas (@Phineascoffee) August 19, 2023
3. Someone said printer ink is equivalent to the air to chip ratio in a bag of chips, and truer words have never been spoken.
Printer ink https://t.co/KGjzy13u0S— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 20, 2023
4. True life: I forgot to cancel the free trial on my plant identifying app, and now I have a yearly subscription and a new hobby.
Monthly subscriptions for EVERYTHING— ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) August 19, 2023
5. I used to hustle, but now I'm allll for slowing down, taking a walk, and pointing my phone at random plants for $29.99/year these days.
The hustle culture scam. Social media tries to convince us we should always hustle and then they try to sell courses on how to succeed in life. You're made to feel lazy if you don't monetize every hobby or cash in on every idea.— Saurabh Kumar (@drummatick) August 19, 2023
6. This. And why don't some phones have classic audio jacks anymore? I keep losing the dongle. And I hate the name.
Cellphones no longer coming with earphones. https://t.co/hx1DpUZBEM— Luna MN (@MphoMoalamedi) August 19, 2023
7. I always feel like somebody's watching meeee.
Ads pic.twitter.com/MSWocBY0eO— Hyperspace ✨ Solana NFT Marketplace & Aggregator (@hyperspacexyz) August 19, 2023
8. Currently wearing glasses that are crooked, bent beyond repair, and the wrong prescription because of this.
Having to pay outrageous prices for glasses and contacts, like why do I need to spend 300€ to see https://t.co/CbbFMrEX24— Jo 🦡 (@itsIightsout) August 19, 2023
9. Because apparently having teeth and eyes is a choice.
Health insurance, dental and vision all being separate payments. We have one body why isn’t it ALL under health? https://t.co/ZOevJnWaKP— ✨ (@Chaantellie) August 19, 2023
10. Call it girl math, but it makes sense to me.
August 19, 2023
11. As an 18-year-old, I should not have been in charge of a $100k-in-debt decision.
Facts… 😢 pic.twitter.com/iMiv1CC56x— Kobe Wan (@ogKOBEWAN) August 19, 2023
12. Me in Michigan riding my bike on a major highway to go to 7-Eleven at 14.
Lack of public transit throughout the country. No city should NEED a car to get around.— ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) August 19, 2023
13. Alas, I feel this, too:
Paying to park. https://t.co/0mjjBtczMi— Mr.Karlous (@KarlousM) August 19, 2023
14. $15 burger with no fries is what I see when I think of inflation. And never owning a house.
• Paying tolls— HOUSTON FOOD BLOGGER (@EricEatsHTX) August 20, 2023
• Paying $15+ for a Burger that don’t come with fries https://t.co/7KKZ7ZXkDF
15. Making a three-hour, well-spiced dish that you needed to go to three different stores for only to completely devour it in under 10 minutes.
Cooking for hours, just to finish the food in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/tClAt3JVVL— Henzzy (@DonHenzzy) August 19, 2023
16. Everything about flying is a scam.
airline upcharges (wifi, extra legroom seats, WIFI, business class, SERIOUSLY WIFI) https://t.co/4q3zlf82nm— zeno: da man! (@childishgamzeno) August 19, 2023
17. Annnd this is why we use Splitwise.
Splitting the bill equally even though y’all didn’t order the same things. https://t.co/hx1DpUZBEM— Luna MN (@MphoMoalamedi) August 20, 2023