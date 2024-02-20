"It Completely Ruins The Experience": 16 Disrespectful, But Frustratingly Common Things People Do In Public All The Time That Need To Be Stopped

From leaving messes for retail and service workers to not respecting the rules of the road, people have shared plenty of times they've seen others do disrespectful things.
And yet, THERE'S ALWAYS STILL MORE (!?). So, let's get into more of the disrespectful, annoying but frustratingly common things people do in public:
1. "I hate it when people can’t put their carts back after grocery shopping. They leave them in parking spots or on a random patch of grass. Don’t be so lazy. This is how cars get dinged or how there are no carts when you go shopping. The cart people have to chase them from everywhere. Do better!"
2. "People who go on their phones in the movie theater. It completely ruins the experience. If you really can’t sit for two hours without pulling out the phone, at least leave the theater to do it."
3. "People who leave their trash all over in the movie theater. Pure laziness and complete disregard for the workers who aren't being paid enough to put up with it. Even after Ryan Reynolds called people out at the beginning of Deadpool, they still left garbage everywhere when the movie was over."
4. "I find it incredibly selfish and at times dangerous when people refuse to use their turn signals. Especially when you’re trying to make a left turn on a short stoplight and the person facing you can’t be bothered with signaling their intentions as to whether they are going straight or turning left."
5. "Since the pandemic, I’ve noticed a lot of people playing TikTok videos out loud in public. Like next to me in restaurants, on the bus, etc. The jarring new loud sound every two seconds feels like it was designed to put someone on edge. Same applies for people just watching YouTube videos out loud or having loud phone calls on speakerphone. Please, for the love of god, just use headphones!"
6. "Please, for the love, can you turn down your kid's tablet or phone or whatever the hell you have to shove in their face at a restaurant. I want to enjoy my meal without listening to Peppa fucking Pig. And yes, I am a parent. So I definitely know it's possible."
7. "Getting on the train and just stopping right in the door even though there's a dozen people behind you. I once had this lady scream at me because I wasn't expecting her to stop in the door and bumped her slightly. You can't block the train doors."
8. "People who cough or sneeze in public and don’t cover their mouth/face. Have we learned nothing from the pandemic?"
9. "I really hate when people take a full cart of groceries through the express lane. And the worst part is because of how violent and ill-behaved people have become, the employees aren’t even allowed to say anything anymore. So express lanes have practically become useless. So infuriating!"
10. "People that spit as they’re walking down the sidewalk. Why? Tissues have been invented, you know!"
"Agree. It's so gross. Keep your body fluids to yourself, people!"
11. "Why do so many people feel the need to stand right next to the baggage claim carousel?!? If everyone took two steps back, everyone could then easily and quickly get their bags off. I will actively hit you with my bag after I say, 'excuse me' and you choose not to move."
12. "Throwing gum or other trash in a urinal. Someone is going to have to fish that out, and there is always a garbage can in the room. Just being a jerk for the sake of being a jerk."
13. "My biggest pet peeve is when people leave their cars parked at the gas pump while they go inside to shop and use the restroom, especially at busy stations. I’ve been in a long line of cars waiting for people to come back with their snacks. Move your cars to the parking lot!"
14. "When an intersection has a left turn/straight lane and the first person at the light waits until it changes to put their turn signal on, thus depriving those going straight the time to move into the other lane..."
15. "I work at a restaurant, and the lack of common sense and courtesy shocks me every day. First of all, why are you going out to dinner if you're gonna be on your phone the whole time and can't even acknowledge me, the server, or the person you're with? I can't set your appetizers down because you guys have pushed your plates and silverware and wallets right in the middle of the table. And you're looking at me like I'm the weird one!"
And lastly, this one might be more niche, but it's very relatable for those who live in small towns:
16. "I live in a small town in Indiana, and they do NOT understand the word 'freedom' that they use constantly. They believe they have the freedom to do whatever they want, whenever they want. Fireworks start late April/early May and go sometimes 'til August. Those huge BOOM! mortars. Until midnight. It’s hard to prepare your children and pets, too, because you just never know when. I have a video from late July 2021; it literally sounds like a war zone. For HOURS. Also, the trucks, muscle cars, and motorcycles modified to be LOUD have drag races down Main Street 'til 2–3 a.m. most Friday and Saturday nights in the summer."
It always surprises me when I make these roundups, because we can all relate, but yet we continually see these problems. Like, WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE!?!? Reveal yourself!!!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.