"It Completely Ruins The Experience": 16 Disrespectful, But Frustratingly Common Things People Do In Public All The Time That Need To Be Stopped

15.

"I work at a restaurant, and the lack of common sense and courtesy shocks me every day. First of all, why are you going out to dinner if you're gonna be on your phone the whole time and can't even acknowledge me, the server, or the person you're with? I can't set your appetizers down because you guys have pushed your plates and silverware and wallets right in the middle of the table. And you're looking at me like I'm the weird one!"