These 14 Photos Capture Just How Disgustingly Inconsiderate People Are In Public

3.I used to work retail, so I've definitely seen my fair share of clothing and shoe trade-ins. But c'mon, not the dusty-ass flip-flop...
4.You're going to hell.
5.And these people are gonna be right there with you.
6.Ok, I'm sorry, that was a bit dramatic of me, but c'mon, two fully grown adults should not be leaving the MINIONS premiere like this.
In the US, that's about $14 in onion rings gone to waste!!!!
They're f*cking judging you!!!!!
7.Anyways, enough about them. POV: This guy is flinging his fingernail clippings at you in the airport terminal...
8.Ah yes, just what I needed to go with my salsa: a dirty diaper. 😌😌😌
9.They say "spill the beans," but how about "spill the s'ghetti"?
10.Apparently, "someone" (unclear if they were otter, human, or seagull) ate a pack of raw mussels they got from the grocery store and left all the shells at the bakery café.
11.Grossed out but not surprised that a store had to make this sign.
12.A public water bowl for dogs turned into a visual representation of how shit humans can be.
13.Annnd...a public bus's air vent stuffed with a used mask — I call this one "the superspreader."
And lastly:
14.If you needed a reason not to order delivery today.
Truly, I wish all of these things never happened, but I have unfortunately seen many of them (except maybe the s'ghetti on the seat). Anyways, this is a PSA: Let's all make the world a better place and clean up after ourselves!
And if you're still riled up, let me know in the comments if you have any other examples to add of inconsiderate things people do in public.