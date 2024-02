This Dietitian Is Going Viral For Sharing 16 Toxic Nutrition Myths That Just Aren’t True, And We All Need To Hear This

Kate owns her own virtual private practice, Wholesome Chick Nutrition , which helps people learn to eat without dieting or counting calories and build a positive relationship with food and their bodies.

She told BuzzFeed, "We believe that your health isn’t determined by your weight, restrictive diets don’t actually teach you about healthy eating, and food should be simple, fun, and stress-free. We help humans from the age of 14 and up recover from disordered eating, yo-yo dieting, and poor body image."