People Are Sharing Their Controversial Parenting Opinions, And It's Definitely Sparking Some Debate
"If your kids hate each other, that’s a reflection of your parenting."
Recently, Twitter user @HonestLeYo asked people for their most controversial parenting opinions:
Recently, Twitter user @HonestLeYo asked people for their most controversial parenting opinions:
The question resulted in thousands of responses. And honestly, despite them being "unpopular" opinions, people agreed with a loooot of them. Below are some of the most liked. Let's get into 'em:
1.
Too many ppl are too damn controlling of their kids. Let them develop their own personalities, and stop using them like accessories or extensions of yourself. Kids don’t exist to carry out their parents dreams.— Mom is headed to the MOON! (@momtalksstock) October 3, 2023
2.
a large part of sibling relationships is informed by parenting, so if your kids hate each other that’s a reflection of your parenting https://t.co/QixJ8eJEkG— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) November 25, 2023
3.
you should be apologizing to your kid regularly when you make mistakes rather than leading them to believe you’re infallible/know everything— death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) October 5, 2023
4.
Having a child doesn’t mean you know the first fucking thing about raising children.— Revolver_FPS (@Revolver_FPS) October 6, 2023
5.
Parents lie and say they would love their child unconditionally until their child does something they don’t agree with or goes against their faith— The Enchanter 🪄 (@LustforEmmy) October 2, 2023
6.
Once you have kids they need to be your top priority, period. You brought them into this world, and they're completely dependent on you.— Brooksie C. Fontaine (@BrooksieCFonta1) October 2, 2023
Don't have kids if you aren't ready for this responsibility, they're more than just cute babies, they're new people.
7.
You signed up for the job of a LIFETIME when your children are born. That JOB doesn’t stop when they turn 18+, it happens when YOU THE PARENT die. That’s it. You support your children REGARDLESS until you take your final breath.— Earv (@Black_attack07) October 2, 2023
8.
Your children are not your retirement plan— Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) October 3, 2023
9.
Don’t bring a child into this world if you can’t even take care of yourself financially— shadow - nyc (@fightyrdemons) October 2, 2023
10.
You shouldn’t leave your kids around any & everybody just bc y’all date— Ro. L (@MrHandsome__) October 2, 2023
& if your child says that someone makes them uncomfortable, believe them!
11.
Therapy should be required before having a child and after https://t.co/iOn0GcnTaR— c0nstantly ev0lving 𓆸𓆣☥ (@devd0ja) December 1, 2023
13.
if you aren't 100% ready to support your kids if they are gay, trans, autistic, or psychically disabled than you shouldn't have kids ever https://t.co/UFMa8OeAAD— { Donnie } 👾 COMMS OPENED (@Irl_Andr01d) November 26, 2023
14.
being childfree is actually something a lot of people choose because they actually care about kids' well-being more than they want to "have" them 🫶 https://t.co/QZtqUO6Z9P— moonie 🇵🇸 (^♡^) (@bluemoonietxt) November 27, 2023
15.
Your parents deserve way more grace than you show them. Nah they weren’t perfect, but in most cases they tried to do what they felt was right (Obviously, if you were a victim of neglect or abuse by your parents this doesn’t include you) https://t.co/vQnuIBMse8— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) November 26, 2023
16.
Stop stomping around, slamming doors, screaming angrily all the time around your kids holy hell. https://t.co/wZx7pW1l2c— 🔔▪︎ＩＮＫＢE L L S▪︎🔔 (@INKBLOTo) November 27, 2023
And lastly:
17.
Choosing to rely solely on punitive measures as a means of gaining respect, rather than investing in building a positive relationship, will result in a lack of respect and trust from your children. Your children don’t like you because you only like them when you are in control. https://t.co/04k7qBo1t2— Princess (@themultiplemom) November 26, 2023