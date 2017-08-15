Muslim and Jewish organisations have made a joint complaint to the press watchdog about a column published in The Sun newspapers by one of its own board members that uses the phrase "The Muslim problem".

In their complaint, the Board of Deputies British Jews, the anti-Muslim hate crime monitoring group Tell MAMA, and interfaith group Faith Matters said were "horrified" by the column which set a "dangerous precedent".

The piece in Monday's newspaper about Brexit, immigration and grooming gangs was written by Trevor Kavanagh, the former political editor of The Sun and a current board member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Kavanagh wrote: "The common denominator, almost unsayable until last week’s furore over Pakistani sex gangs, is Islam."



He thanked Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham and Trevor Phillips, the former equalities chief, who he said had made it "acceptable to say Muslims are a specific rather than a cultural problem".



He ended the article by writing: "What will we do about The Muslim Problem then?" which was printed in italics in the paper.

On Tuesday, IPSO confirmed the article had been the subject of 130 complaints so far.



In a statement published on the Board of Deputies website, the groups said: "The printing of the phrase ‘The Muslim Problem’ – particularly with the capitalisation and italics for emphasis – in a national newspaper sets a dangerous precedent, and harks back to the use of the phrase ‘The Jewish Problem’ in the last century, to which the Nazis responded with ‘The Final Solution’ – the Holocaust.”

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies said: “We were horrified to read this in The Sun today, and we feel that it warrants swift condemnation by IPSO, and a prompt retraction and an apology by The Sun. We will not tolerate indiscriminate attacks in the media on any faith community.”



A spokesperson for Tell MAMA and Faith Matters said: “We stand united with the Jewish community in our condemnation of this outrageous article. Newspapers must take responsibility for peddling hate.”

