This England Cricketer's Poppy Fell Off In A Photoshoot And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts

"I'm offended that Moeen Ali would allow Stuart Broad to wear those socks."

Posted on
Aisha Gani
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Moeen Ali, an international cricketer for England.

Lee Smith / Reuters

He's set to be one the most influential players of his generation, having scored over 600 runs and taken 35 wickets in Tests and one-day internationals for England this summer.

Paul Childs / Reuters


This weekend the Professional Cricketers' Association tweeted a photo of the England squad ahead of the Ashes Test cricket series played against Australia.

Good luck to @root66 &amp; the @englandcricket squad who fly out to Australia this morning, do something special boys!… https://t.co/yXykRyuxeQ
The PCA @PCA

Good luck to @root66 &amp; the @englandcricket squad who fly out to Australia this morning, do something special boys!… https://t.co/yXykRyuxeQ

People lost their damn minds when they noticed Ali was the only one in the team not wearing a poppy on his lapel in the photoshoot.

Someone explain to me why @MoeenAli has chosen not to wear a poppy, shouldn't represent the country if not willing… https://t.co/nsOayQi787
Oliver @oliverjamie1919

Someone explain to me why @MoeenAli has chosen not to wear a poppy, shouldn't represent the country if not willing… https://t.co/nsOayQi787

The people demanded answers.

Come on @MoeenAli and @ECB_cricket why wasn’t you wearing a poppy? What is your reason?
Michael Harris @harrisjnr156

Come on @MoeenAli and @ECB_cricket why wasn’t you wearing a poppy? What is your reason?

They had a lot of thoughts.

I don’t know what’s worse.. the fact Moeen Ali didn’t wear a poppy or the fact so many people are trying to excuse him
Gianni Forcellati @G_Forcellati

I don’t know what’s worse.. the fact Moeen Ali didn’t wear a poppy or the fact so many people are trying to excuse him

He's happy to make a statement when it suits @MoeenAli @ECB_cricket
George Selby @selb_mcc

He's happy to make a statement when it suits @MoeenAli @ECB_cricket

A LOT of thoughts.

If Moeen Ali was not allowed to wear the #SaveGaza wrist band, why does he have to wear the poppy? https://t.co/lGgydhrtpb
Kalim Khan @Kallerz37

If Moeen Ali was not allowed to wear the #SaveGaza wrist band, why does he have to wear the poppy? https://t.co/lGgydhrtpb

But then some people found proof Ali had in fact been wearing a poppy prior to the shoot.

@MoeenAli @PCA Here’s a pic with a poppy...
Jack Mendel 🏏 @JackMendel4

@MoeenAli @PCA Here’s a pic with a poppy...

And Ali later confirmed it had fallen off during the photoshoot.

@PCA Poppy fell off!
Moeen Ali @MoeenAli

@PCA Poppy fell off!

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sources also confirmed to BuzzFeed News the poppy fell off, and that there are photos of the cricketer wearing it on arrival.

Some people had argued it didn't matter in the first place.

Why isn't Moeen Ali wearing a poppy? Easy, because we live in a free society where we can choose to do things without being forced by others
El_Deano @NickyBojelais

Why isn't Moeen Ali wearing a poppy? Easy, because we live in a free society where we can choose to do things without being forced by others

While others spotted the greater disgrace here, which is Stuart Broad's bright blue socks.

I'm offended that Moeen Ali would allow Stuart Broad to wear those socks.
Wasim Akram Fanboy @DennisCricket_

I'm offended that Moeen Ali would allow Stuart Broad to wear those socks.

Stuart Broad with the light blue socks there, disgrace! https://t.co/JO7T79TGOO
Harry @hecairns

Stuart Broad with the light blue socks there, disgrace! https://t.co/JO7T79TGOO

Others saw this as the start of this year's poppy policing.

I see Moeen Ali is the latest target of the poppy police.
Jon @ormondroyd

I see Moeen Ali is the latest target of the poppy police.

And others see the whole thing as a storm in a teacup.

Big Moeen Ali getting your old man in a right poppy-based rage this morning. Hero.
Tim Lewis @tim_lewis85

Big Moeen Ali getting your old man in a right poppy-based rage this morning. Hero.

But mostly everyone just wants him to do well for the England team.

Couldn't give a shit if Moeen Ali wears a poppy or not. If he takes 10-for at the SCG I'll be happy and he'll be a hero.
Mark Hebden @unionlib

Couldn't give a shit if Moeen Ali wears a poppy or not. If he takes 10-for at the SCG I'll be happy and he'll be a hero.

Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Aisha Gani at aisha.gani@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

