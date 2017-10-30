This is Moeen Ali, an international cricketer for England.
He's set to be one the most influential players of his generation, having scored over 600 runs and taken 35 wickets in Tests and one-day internationals for England this summer.
This weekend the Professional Cricketers' Association tweeted a photo of the England squad ahead of the Ashes Test cricket series played against Australia.
ADVERTISEMENT
People lost their damn minds when they noticed Ali was the only one in the team not wearing a poppy on his lapel in the photoshoot.
The people demanded answers.
They had a lot of thoughts.
A LOT of thoughts.
ADVERTISEMENT
But then some people found proof Ali had in fact been wearing a poppy prior to the shoot.
And Ali later confirmed it had fallen off during the photoshoot.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sources also confirmed to BuzzFeed News the poppy fell off, and that there are photos of the cricketer wearing it on arrival.
Some people had argued it didn't matter in the first place.
While others spotted the greater disgrace here, which is Stuart Broad's bright blue socks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others saw this as the start of this year's poppy policing.
And others see the whole thing as a storm in a teacup.
But mostly everyone just wants him to do well for the England team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Aisha Gani at aisha.gani@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.