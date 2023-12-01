Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing The Worst Sex Advice A Magazine Ever Gave Them, And I Regret Learning To Read

    "Grab your still-moist panties from the floor and use them to tie your hair back. This will show him that you're fun, casual, and easy-going."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/Calm_Entrepreneur_83 asked the good people of r/popculturechat, "What is the worst sex advice you got from Cosmo?". So, we thought we'd share some of the most, uh, interesting answers:

    1. "One time Cosmo told me to tap on the underside of his penis."

    "I started tapping one time during a BJ and he was like, 'what are you doing? Are you tapping me?'" 

    —u/expialidocioussuper

    "I hope you chose the humorous route and asked, 'Is this thing on?'"

    u/Alaska-TheCountry

    2. "This one has haunted me since I read it."

    Reddit / u/Tsarinya

    —u/sarinya

    3. "This."

    Coroimage / Getty Images

    "I like donuts and dick but I don’t want them at the same time lol."

    —u/stillcantsee

    4. "Not positive it was Cosmo, but 'Release one bee in the room to create a sense of danger.'"

    —u/Ok_Gate_9315

    This was actually from satirical site Clickhole, not Cosmo. But it's still pretty funny.

    5. "NO."

    David Sacks / Getty Images

    u/Nasus_13

    "What an unfortunate day to be literate."

    —u/taphappy52·

    You can read the whole article here if you like.

    6. "One issue told me to dump sand all over my floor and have sex on top of it to simulate a tropical getaway."

    —u/Ship_Negative

    7. "I distinctly remember a tip to freeze grapes and give a BJ with frozen grapes in your mouth."

    "It sounds like a great way to literally choke."

    —u/gowherethetreesgo

    8. "Really imagine this play-by-play in real life and how awkward it would be."

    Peter Cade / Getty Images

    "The noise alone, my God."

    —u/totallycalledla-a

    9. "Not something I personally learned, but I read this one in a post a long time ago and it always makes me laugh."

    Miragec / Getty Images

    u/227743

    10. "Ladies — go all gecko on your man ✨"

    Cecile Lavabre / Getty Images

    u/prettybunbun

    11. "I think it was something about wrapping your hand in a fishnet stocking for a handjob..."

    —u/00htina

    12. "Not sure which magazine, but it was a ridiculously long list of non-bed places to have sex, and one was an empty bathtub."

    "Can you imagine how uncomfortable?!"

    —u/februarypigs

    13. "Dragging a fork across your partner's skin as a part of foreplay."

    Yulia Reznikov / Getty Images

    "Picture me, a virgin at that point, thinking I was going to blow some guy’s mind lol."

    —u/AndyJCohen

    14. "Rug burn his dick."

    Randy Faris / Getty Images

    —u/iamharoldshipman

    "Gonna make his dick fly off like one of those spinning fairy toys from the '90s."

    —u/lobotomyybarbie   

    15. "Turn your vagina into a slot machine."

    Grace Cary / Getty Images

    —u/iamharoldshipman

    16. "Let me just pull out my edible paint and get right on that."

    Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

    —u/sage_and_sea

    17. "YANK ON HIS PUBES."

    —u/akahaus

    Shout out to u/Calm_Entrepreneur_83 and r/popculturechat for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

    Thumbnail credits: Getty Images / Huntington Library / Nickelodeon / PBS

    Can you think of any examples we've missed? Let us know in the comments below!