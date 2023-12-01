People Are Sharing The Worst Sex Advice A Magazine Ever Gave Them, And I Regret Learning To Read

Recently, Reddit user u/Calm_Entrepreneur_83 asked the good people of r/popculturechat, "What is the worst sex advice you got from Cosmo?". So, we thought we'd share some of the most, uh, interesting answers:
1. "One time Cosmo told me to tap on the underside of his penis."
"I started tapping one time during a BJ and he was like, 'what are you doing? Are you tapping me?'"
"I hope you chose the humorous route and asked, 'Is this thing on?'"
2. "This one has haunted me since I read it."
3. "This."
4. "Not positive it was Cosmo, but 'Release one bee in the room to create a sense of danger.'"
This was actually from satirical site Clickhole, not Cosmo. But it's still pretty funny.
5. "NO."
6. "One issue told me to dump sand all over my floor and have sex on top of it to simulate a tropical getaway."
7. "I distinctly remember a tip to freeze grapes and give a BJ with frozen grapes in your mouth."
"It sounds like a great way to literally choke."
8. "Really imagine this play-by-play in real life and how awkward it would be."
9. "Not something I personally learned, but I read this one in a post a long time ago and it always makes me laugh."
10. "Ladies — go all gecko on your man ✨"
11. "I think it was something about wrapping your hand in a fishnet stocking for a handjob..."
12. "Not sure which magazine, but it was a ridiculously long list of non-bed places to have sex, and one was an empty bathtub."
"Can you imagine how uncomfortable?!"
13. "Dragging a fork across your partner's skin as a part of foreplay."
14. "Rug burn his dick."
15. "Turn your vagina into a slot machine."
16. "Let me just pull out my edible paint and get right on that."
Shout out to u/Calm_Entrepreneur_83 and r/popculturechat for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
