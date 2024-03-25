Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing The Worst Childhood Experiences We All Had, And Wow, I Wouldn't Go Back For $1,000,000,000

    "The heart-stopping moment when you're swinging too high on a swing set and feel like you'll flip over."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Redditor u/Blueguyy_reddit asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What is a childhood experience that everyone agrees was terrible?" Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

    1. "When your mum runs into another mum at the grocery store and you know you're gonna be stuck there standing around for half an hour."

    u/throwawayy129032

    Two actresses in a vintage grocery store scene, dressed in period costumes with a shopping cart
    AMC

    "Standing in line to pay for groceries when your parent realises they forgot something and leaves you in line. Instant fear as line moves."

    u/AEONmeteorite·  

    2. "That final week of a long school break."

    u/Honest_Math_7760·  

    Arthur character D.W. stands by a fence with one arm raised, wearing glasses and a pink dress
    PBS

    3. "The first death of a pet."

    u/PermaBanTogether

    4. "Calling your teacher mum."

    u/Pinotnoirmidsizedcar

    Woman with short hair looking surprised or apprehensive
    Bravo

    5. "Getting karate chopped in the leg by a scooter."

    u/ToppHatt_8000·  

    6. "Having to ask permission to go to the bathroom in class."

    u/manykeets

    Students in a classroom with one raising her hand, and a teacher in front instructing
    Pixdeluxe / Getty Images

    7. "Your dad screaming about how math has changed while trying to help you do your math homework."

    u/starloser88

    8. "Getting your eyes checked and having them shoot air in your eye."

    u/cosmic-erruption

    Child engaging with a vision-testing machine under an optometrist&#x27;s guidance
    Portra / Getty Images

    9. "Getting lost in a store or crowded place. The overwhelming panic and fear of being separated from your parents, even for a few minutes..."

    u/Playful-Trainer-5916·  

    10. "Getting chicken pox."

    u/kkakeNation

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s skin showing a rash with multiple raised bumps
    Rbkomar / Getty Images

    11. "Getting braces."

    u/Redditfront2back

    "Genuinely some of the worst pain I have ever experienced." 

    u/Sandcat9000

    12. "Stinging nettles."

    u/Dizzy_Dress7397

    Overgrown nettles surrounding a weathered wooden fence in a natural setting
    Robert Pickett / Getty Images

    13. "Waking up at 6 am-7 am to get ready for school."

    u/Carbon-Base

    14. "Stepping on a LEGO brick barefoot."

    u/WoodenContact6798

    Hands assembling clear and blue blocks on a LEGO baseplate
    Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images

    15. "Our parents all making us drink that gross cough medicine and standing there with a threatening aura waiting for us to drink it."

    u/AdInfamous1303

    16. "The heart-stopping moment when you're swinging too high on a swing set and feel like you'll flip over."

    u/Fuzzy_Studio_4543

    Child swinging on a playground swing set with clear skies in the background
    Annie Otzen / Getty Images

    17. "The universal dread of hearing the ice cream truck's music, rushing outside with coins in hand, only to watch it drive away before you could catch it."

    u/Difficult_Room8110·  

    18. "The lice checks."

    u/GenXer76

    Person braiding another&#x27;s hair in a home setting. Hairbrush and clip on floor
    Jecapix / Getty Images

    19. "Having to finish your plate at dinner, even when you're full or dislike the food."

    u/Forsaken-Owl-6207

    20. "Group punishment at school. You know, the whole class sitting out recess or missing the field trip until someone confesses — or gets ratted out by the rest of the class — to whatever evil, heinous, despicable act was perpetrated by a seven-year-old."

    u/CunningRunt  

    Teacher standing in classroom with hands on hips, interactive whiteboard behind, students at desks
    Sydney Bourne / Getty Images/Image Source

    21. "Being picked last for a team in gym class is like being left behind in a zombie apocalypse."

    u/GathersRock

    22. "Going to another class and interrupting to ask for something while the entire class stares at you."

    u/ExcitedEntrepreneur·  

    Ms. Krabappel teaches as Bart and other students listen in a classroom from &quot;The Simpsons.&quot;
    Fox

    23. "Falling over outside and scraping your knee. I swear that sh*t was the most painful thing ever as a kid."

    u/wellyboot97·  

    24. "Metal slides."

    u/angelofjag·

    "And those slides reflect the sunlight, grilling you alive."

    u/AlbiTuri05

    Playground with a slide, swing set, and climbing ladder amidst trees and fallen leaves
    Fhm / Getty Images

    25. "Track and field day, or sports day, or whatever you called it. Just a 'fun' day of being forced to compete at physical tasks I hate doing and have no practice at. Three kids who somehow are great at all of it win everything. Everyone else feels sh*tty. The reward at the end of the day is one of those crappy vanilla ice cream pots with the wooden spoon that sends a gross shiver through your whole body."

    u/TodayIAmMostlyEating·  

    26. "Having to pull a wobbly tooth."

    u/Desperate-Mango-7464

    Child pointing to a lost tooth in their smile
    Natalia Kuzina / Getty Images

    27. "Getting chased by an animal which, at the time, was as tall as you are."

    u/MagicSPA·

    My note: where I was from, this was ALWAYS a rooster.

    Shout out to u/Blueguyy_reddit and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.      

    Do you have anything to add? Let us know in the comments below!