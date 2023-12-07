12. "He left the state to attend a funeral. I had encouraged him to go since I knew it was important to him, even though we had two toddlers and I ran a small (but very, very busy and time-consuming business)."

"I knew it would be difficult to handle everything without him there, but I also knew it was important to him to be there.



Except it wasn't difficult. My life was so much easier for those four days. The kids and I were so much happier. The house stayed clean. We didn't have to walk on eggshells trying to gauge his moods. I was able to juggle taking care of the kids and my business all by myself easily. We even did a ton of arts and crafts projects.

I realised my life was easier and better without him in it. I had been contemplating divorce for a long time, but I figured it would be too difficult to handle everything on my own. When I realised that the kids and I were so much happier and the house upkeep was so much easier and handling my business was so much simpler (even with the constant distractions and reduced amount of time I could work each day), I knew I could do it."

—u/originalhoney

