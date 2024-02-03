Skip To Content
    "I Have Hot Soup For Your Toilet Parts", And 15 Other Genuinely Horrific Chat-Up DMs Women Have Actually Received

    What happened to "hello, how are you, my name is"...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/bassistmuzikman asked the people of r/AskReddit, "Women of Reddit, what's the worst line someone has slid into your DMs with?" Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

    1. "Hey girl, I'm gonna give you the ABCDs..."

    "A, cos you're Amazing

    B, cos you're Beautiful

    C, cos you're Confident

    and this D, cos you Deserve it." 

    u/MissMistMaid

    PBS

    2. "I have hot soup for your toilet parts."

    u/XEssentialCryIceIs

    3. "He asked me if my birthday was on X date, and I said no. Then he said that that date was the birthday of his dead mom and he wanted to make sure I wasn’t her reincarnation."

    u/BoysenberryAwkward76

    Fcscafeine / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    4. "I said I have zero upper body strength and arms like noodles. Dude DMed me like 'arms like noodles, huh? you're exactly my kind of girl!'"

    u/_hootyowlscissors

    "In fairness he might have just wanted you to advertise for his used car dealership."

    u/Divide-By-Zer0

    5. "When I (a man) was younger, my favourite Tinder line was 'You're so hot if you ate bread you'd poop toast.'"

    u/Carterlil21  

    NBC

    6. "Do you like whales? why don't we go humpback at mine."

    u/HotDressa

    7. "Can't decide if it's awful or great: he said 'Hey. Wanna see my favourite butt?' He was not asking me to share a photo of MY butt, or even offering a photo of his. Just his favourite butt."

    u/peanutsonic97

    Fox

    8. "He opened with 'How badly do you want to go on a date with me?' I didn’t know the guy at all and had no interest in dating him."

    u/poopnuzzle  

    9. "Hey baby my d*ck is like a Bengal tiger.”

    "Sir??? When I swiftly rejected him, he called me ugly and said he didn’t want me anyway."

    u/Emsian·  

    Netflix

    10. “Nice stomach."

    "It came across like they wanted to cut me up for parts and store me in a freezer." 

    u/Rose_Walker·  

    11. "'One day I will have my child sliced from your womb.' Burned into my memory."

    u/repro

    DreamWorks / OWN

    12. "'Damn it's a $15 Uber to get across that forehead but I'd pay it.' That one hurt a little haha..."

    u/SarahHohepa·

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    13. "On my old account someone DMed me saying 'Wow, you're gorgeous. I'd totally do graveyard rituals with you' or something along those lines. I blocked them immediately."

    u/lady_moondust05

    14. "He insulted my sports video, saying he could do that better."

    u/Former-Birthday-2302

    CBS

    15. "Can you burp loudly?"

    "One of the more memorable ones."

    u/ArizonaZZ

    16. "I'm not a dentist, but can I give you a filling?"

    u/Squiggle-Wiggle-1-3

    NBC

    Shout out to u/bassistmuzikman and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Do you have any similar examples? Let us know in the comments below!