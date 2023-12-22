People Are Sharing The Wildest Things That Happened At Their Office Christmas Party, And I'm Calling HR

Recently, Reddit user u/Expression-Little asked the people of r/CasualUK, "What's the craziest/worst thing that happened at your workplace Christmas party?" We thought we'd share some of the best responses:
1. "Our company directors (for an estate agency) bought wine for all of the tables at our party. There were a few bottles on each)... Turns out they bought cheap wine for everyone else, and expensive wine for their own table."
"One of the directors was actually a decent bloke, and when he found out, he refused to sit at their table and made a big deal of making sure everyone knew. He then proceeded to get absolutely hammered and buy expensive wine for everyone but the other directors."
2. "A colleague of mine woke up with a horse in their back garden."
"Turns out they were so drunk and couldn’t be arsed to walk home that they just barebacked a horse from a field whilst carrying a pizza and a kebab.
Rode it back the next morning.
Man’s a nutter."
3. "My manager p*ssed herself on the dance floor, removed her panties, and flung them at a colleague’s husband."
"I would quit my job and move to another planet."
4. "The company I worked for thought it would be a good idea to pit the two factories against each other in a big competition. The two factory directors hated each other as well."
"Cue the Christmas party and a 40-person punch-up as the 'winning' factory taunted the 'losing' factory. It was the last time we got a fully open bar, too. There was a two-drink maximum after that."
5. "My company took us to Granada studios where there was a Victorian street set that was used in a lot of TV programmes. Next to it is housed the Coronation Street set with security guards walking around it."
"I decided that it would be a good idea to explore the Coronation Street set, so I got four equally drunk idiots to join me. We dodged the security guards and drunkenly walked down the street.
We were spotted and they yelled at us, so we ran off and spent the next 10 minutes going from back yard to back yard to get back to our table. We could hear the security guards looking for us and I really don't know how they didn't find us as we were so loud. Best game of hide and seek ever!"
6. "Last year my new staff member broke my other new staff member's arm by challenging him to an arm wrestle."
"He snapped him like a twig."
7. "I worked at an agency where we'd hired a new account exec to start in the New Year but invited her to the Christmas party. We'd booked out a bar restaurant in Chelsea, all ours, free bar, champagne, the whole shebang."
"She enjoyed her evening right up to the point she ventured towards the toilets downstairs in the basement. She tripped at the top of the steps, fell down the stairs, broke her leg, and sh*t herself on the way down.
Stretchered out by London Ambulance in pungent glory through the partying throng on the ground floor.
Never returned to start the job with us."
8. "Similar story, but my (almost new) exec ended her night by lap dancing the utterly aghast boss before vomiting on him."
"No one knew her obviously, so I had to go through her phone, find her parents' number, and call them to pick her up. That was a fun phone call. She started the job though!"
9. "Our CEO threw a TV out a window, nearly smashing through the awning over the hotel entrance on the way down."
10. "A few years ago, just before the pandemic, I woke up in my hotel room covered in blood. The room looked like a murder scene and one of my teeth had been chipped."
"To this day I have no idea what happened. I remember walking from the party back to my hotel. I remember getting into the room, getting undressed for bed, folding my clothes, and getting into bed. The next morning I walked into the bathroom and my reflection was my face, covered in blood.
I backed out of the bathroom into the room itself. The white sheets were covered in blood. The floor was covered in blood. My clothes were still neatly piled in the corner, thankfully free of blood because that was a flipping expensive shirt that I really liked.
I remember going to sleep, I remember waking up with a heck of a hangover, but I've no idea what happened while I was sleeping."
11. "One guy fell asleep at the start of dinner, face first into his turkey and gravy."
12. "A woman told a friend of mine that she had cancer and in a state of shock and pure drunkenness, he responded by saying he did too."
13. "A colleague of mine managed to throw a kettle right over the pub once."
14. "Someone used the company credit card on a fancy strip club in London. About 5k was spent."
"They got away with it because one of the executives went along with them (they didn't know about company card being used, and when they found out about it later, they wanted it to be kept quiet from their wife)."