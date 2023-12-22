People Are Sharing The Wildest Things That Happened At Their Office Christmas Party, And I'm Calling HR

5. "My company took us to Granada studios where there was a Victorian street set that was used in a lot of TV programmes. Next to it is housed the Coronation Street set with security guards walking around it."

"I decided that it would be a good idea to explore the Coronation Street set, so I got four equally drunk idiots to join me. We dodged the security guards and drunkenly walked down the street.

We were spotted and they yelled at us, so we ran off and spent the next 10 minutes going from back yard to back yard to get back to our table. We could hear the security guards looking for us and I really don't know how they didn't find us as we were so loud. Best game of hide and seek ever!"



—u/OkCaterpillar8941

