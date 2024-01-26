Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which Book You Were Taught In School You Now Realise Was Way Too Dark For Kids

I wasn't ready for The Lord Of The Flies.

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Don't get me wrong — obviously, I support kids reading, and I think it's important to read complex, interesting stories. But am I the only one who noticed that some early school books were pretty... dark for our age?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

For instance, I wasn't ready for Charlotte's Web in primary school. I was going to reckon with death one day anyway! Why did it have to happen like this?!

Puffin Books / Amazon / Via amazon.co.uk

And am I the only one who thought Animal Farm was more of an agonised, pondering-life-in-college book than a teeny-bop reader? (Don't mention B*x*r to me...)

Penguin / Amazon / Via amazon.co.uk

And I won't even get started on The Lord Of The Flies...

Faber & Faber

So, we want to know which book on your curriculum you thought was wayyy too dark for kids (and why!). Let us know in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed post or video!