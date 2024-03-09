Skip To Content
    People Who Go Into Other People's Homes For Work Are Sharing The Wildest Things They've Seen, And Frankly, I'm Flabbergasted

    "The bedroom door was closed and the owner said, 'it’s the bee’s room now.'"

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/pete6531 asked the people of r/AskReddit, "People who go to others homes for work what is the weirdest thing you have seen?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. "A large bee hive in a bedroom. It was inside the home and on the outside. The bedroom door was closed and the owner said, 'it’s the bee’s room now.'"

    Numerous honeybees working on yellow honeycomb; an example of nature&#x27;s intricate patterns
    Martin Ruegner / Getty Images

    u/Eathessentialhorror

    2. "EMS here. I once responded to a local physician’s home. There were jars of piss EVERYWHERE."

    Lab technician in gloves holding a container of urine for analysis
    Dmitry Gladkov / Getty Images

    u/classless_classic

    3. "Electrician here. I was wiring a new room when I stumbled upon a secret door. Behind it? A small, fully decked-out disco room — mirror ball, neon lights, the works, all crammed into a space no bigger than a closet."

    Disco ball with light rays emanating, creating a party atmosphere
    Melodie Yvonne / Getty Images

    ".The homeowner just winked and said, 'Every house needs a little secret party spot.' I've seen a lot of odd things, but that secret disco takes the cake. Made me wish I brought my dancing shoes to work."

    u/Futvir·  

    4. "I used to do on-site tech support for an internet service provider. Both of my instances involved animals. One was a goat that was a 'house pet' and chewed up the hem of my pants as I worked."

    Close-up of a goat facing the camera with a slight head tilt, in a fenced area with greenery
    Arissu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "The other involved two pet chinchillas, which I was encouraged to interact with (they were so soft!). On the drive home, my eyes started pouring water and eventually swelled shut. I had to pull over, flush them with water, and wait it out. Turns out I’m extremely allergic to chinchillas."

    u/simplecocktails

    5. "I used to deliver furniture in college. Someone had us deliver a bunk bed to their basement… sex dungeon."

    An ornate bedroom with a large bed, decorative metalwork, and plush seating
    Universal Pictures

    u/woofridgerator

    6. "I went to a house to evaluate it for residential solar. A very nice lady said, 'want to see my grow chamber?' It was a very professional setup with a small amount of marijuana plants. She was going to expand."

    Indoor cannabis plants at various growth stages in a home setup
    Cappi Thompson / Getty Images

    "It wasn't legal at the time. I pointed out that after the solar was installed a city inspector would be stopping by to inspect the connection at her electrical service panel, which was in the grow room." 

    u/darkest_irish_lass·  

    7. "A 15-foot wide, 10-foot high nude oil painting."

    Person hanging a picture frame in a room with furniture and a large blue painting on the wall
    Srdjanpav / Getty Images

    "Customer: 'You like it?'

    Me: 'Uh, yeah…it’s a nice painting.'

    Him: 'That’s my wife. She’s on her way now, she’ll be here soon.'

    I then sat with the two of them for an hour, having a coffee right beside this massive nude painting, trying not to look at it or his wife." 

    u/The_Town_of_Canada·  

    8. "A fully carpeted home, bathrooms included, with extra mats in front of every toilet, tub, sink, fridge, microwave, stove, couch, chair, cabinet etc. Carpets on carpets on carpets."

    Person standing next to a toilet with a fluffy pink cover and mat set
    Gwendolyn Plath / Mark A Paulda / Getty Images/fStop

    u/bananicoot·  

    9. "A pet raccoon, but it wasn't exactly a pet — more like a wild animal they forced to live with them. They even said as such."

    Raccoon peeking from a wooden ledge with a curious expression
    Ivan / Getty Images

    "He showed up on their porch and they let him in and decided he was cute enough to stay... it was mean and I wouldn't go anywhere near it." 

    u/Some-Philly-Dude·  

    10. "I used to do construction sales and would be in a handful of houses every week. The weirdest for me was the number of preppers — we’re talking basements piled with emergency food in buckets, stockpiles of wood, and random supplies. At least one house a week would be like that. Still makes me look at people differently."

    An illuminated green door at the end of a dark, arch-shaped tunnel with benches on sides
    Vladimir Zapletin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/letattitude·  

    11. "I'm a window cleaner, it's a luxury service so most of our clients are fairly well off. I don't know if it is weird but people like to test us. I've seen a literal chest full of cash open on someone's bed. They knew we were coming, so it had to be intentional. I ignored it, but some might be tempted."

    Drawers with cash sticking out, suggesting hidden wealth or savings
    Martin Poole / Getty Images

    u/Less_Department8396

    12. "A huge home with absolutely nothing in it except a small desk and computer, and a queen sized bed. Must have been a $900k-million-dollar home, and it had a Jaguar in the garage."

    Empty living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and double doors. Staircase visible on the right
    Terryj / Getty Images

    "I was there to babysit their dog, a lovely cocker spaniel who adored tennis balls and I only roamed the house on the last day of their vacation to report that the pup was indeed a very good girl who left no messes."

    u/LilSis279

    13. "I work for a company that renovates apartments in between tenants. Walking into one of the homes in particular was like walking into a brick wall of stink."

    Woman sitting on bed holding her leg, appears to be in distress
    Goodlifestudio / Getty Images

    "We were walking around trying to find the source of the smell and noticed that it was particularly bad around this one closet in the hall. I tried to open the closet, door was stuck. The construction manager tries and gets it open with considerable effort, at which point we are confronted with a roughly shoulder-height wall of dog and/or cat shit in various stages of rot. If you’ve seen photos of people’s cubicles filled with balloons by their coworkers, imagine that, but the balloons are animal shit. It was so clumped up that nothing fell out when we opened the door. Just one solid piece.

    The rest of the apartment was pristine. Almost surgically clean. But that one closet was horrifying." 

    u/g-a-r-n-e-t·  

    14. "I remember a locked bedroom containing wall-to-wall shelves and bins full of a large collection of dolls. Mainly the kind that they make horror movies about."

    Collection of vintage dolls displayed together
    Carol Yepes / Getty Images

    u/Sideways_sunset·  

    15. "A jar full of bed bugs."

    Person with a hickey on their abdomen
    Joel Carillet / Getty Images

    u/icedcoffeedevotee

    16. "I witnessed a cat using a toilet and flushing it."

    Two cats in separate bathrooms: one white cat on a toilet lid looking back, another cat poised atop a toilet seat
    Seregraff / Getty Images/iStockphoto /  Seregraff

    u/TheFrozenCanadianGuy

    17. "I cleaned in a house one time, couple in their 30s or 40s, lower middle class, nothing fancy. They had multiple framed, signed, gold/platinum albums by the band Train. No other bands, just, Train."

    Two characters from a film or show sitting together, one holding a book, in a casual setting
    NBC

    u/EatingPiesIsMyName

    Shout out to u/pete6531 and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Do you have any, er, interesting examples to add? Let us know in the comments below!