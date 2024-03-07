Skip To Content
    "I Love Cellulite" — 19 "Conventionally Unattractive" Traits People Find Really, Really Hot

    "Acne on the cheeks. I think it's very cute."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I think most of us realise by the time we develop our first crush that what we're "meant" to find attractive is often different from who we actually like. Beauty standards aren't real anyway — prescribed tastes have changed so much over time, even in the past decade, that we can pretty safely conclude that there's no such thing as "objectively" beautiful.

    So I was glad to read that recently, Reddit user u/FilthyWubs asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What’s something unconventional that you find attractive?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. "A big nose."

    Two images: Left shows Adrien Brody in a black suit, right is animated character Dee Dee from Dexter&#x27;s Laboratory hugging a lab bottle
    u/Dry_Act_4781·  

    "I also love unconventional noses. Big, long, whatever, as long as it compliments the face, I love it."

    u/PowermanFriendship·  

    2. "Eye bags."

    u/ProgWhale·  

    3. "Acne on the cheeks. I think it's very cute."

    4. "Tooth gaps drive me wild."

    Two side-by-side photos of the same person wearing a patterned top, smiling in the right photo
    u/deepthought81·

    5. "I love a slight lisp. Something about it sets me off."

    u/PM_Me_Your_Vagina1

    6. "Small eyes."

    u/generaltitsweat·  

    7. "Stretch marks on legs!"

    Close-up of skin with stretch marks
    u/FilthyWubs

    "I like seeing them around the hips or on the 🍑. Tiger stripes for the win."

    u/lo-finate

    8. "A big forehead. I don't know, I just wanna kiss that shiny chrome dome."

    u/EmbarrassedMetal2270

    9. "Sticky out ears."

    u/Proper-Suspect-1061

    10. "Cellulite. There you have it. I love cellulite. I don't know why. I just do. My wife hates her ass. I married that ass."

    Three individuals standing close, showcasing diverse body types in undergarments, with a focus on body positivity and inclusivity
    u/mars2liverpool·  

    11. "Soft round tummies. On anyone. They're cute."

    u/Glum_Umpire_6992·  

    "And sexy." 

    u/Ed_Simian

    12. "A receding hairline."

    u/AnyCommunication1948

    13. "I go weak at the knees for a man with a stutter. I think it's the vulnerability but it's always been hot AF for me."

    Man in vintage suit and top hat speaks into microphone before crowd, movie scene from &quot;The King&#x27;s Speech&quot;
    u/Annieanxiety71  

    14. "People with crooked or gnarly teeth. Bonus points if they've got natural fangs."

    u/Phyzzyfizzy

    15. "Grey hair."

    u/maxis2bored

    16. "Unshaved pits."

    Woman smiling with hand in hair, wearing a sleeveless top
    u/maxis2bored·  

    17. "Hooded eyes. Love them! They’re so sexy and give so much character."

    u/sheelashake

    18. "Glasses."

    u/blob-24-05  

    19. "Birth marks!"

    Woman with headphones around neck, standing on a path in a park, gesturing with palms facing down
    u/AdmireThoseWhoAct

    Shout out to u/FilthyWubs and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have any others to add? Let us know in the comments below!