"I Love Cellulite" — 19 "Conventionally Unattractive" Traits People Find Really, Really Hot

I think most of us realise by the time we develop our first crush that what we're "meant" to find attractive is often different from who we actually like. Beauty standards aren't real anyway — prescribed tastes have changed so much over time, even in the past decade, that we can pretty safely conclude that there's no such thing as "objectively" beautiful.
So I was glad to read that recently, Reddit user u/FilthyWubs asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What’s something unconventional that you find attractive?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. "A big nose."
3. "Acne on the cheeks. I think it's very cute."
4. "Tooth gaps drive me wild."
7. "Stretch marks on legs!"
10. "Cellulite. There you have it. I love cellulite. I don't know why. I just do. My wife hates her ass. I married that ass."
13. "I go weak at the knees for a man with a stutter. I think it's the vulnerability but it's always been hot AF for me."
16. "Unshaved pits."
19. "Birth marks!"
Shout out to u/FilthyWubs and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.