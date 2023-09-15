"My 'Bestie' Couldn't Attend My Wedding Because She Had To Do Laundry" – 18 Times People Realised Their "Friend" Hated Them
"This rabid mutt would burst her tonsil stones in her hand and wipe it on me."
Recently, X (formerly Twitter) user @bontlendlovu__ asked, "when did you realise your supposed friend actually hated you?" Some of the responses were absolutely wild, so we HAD to round them up...
1.
When she moved in with my boyfreind 🤣🤣— Zama♡Swazi🇿🇦 (@swazikush) September 10, 2023
2.
On 2 separate occasions, she wiped something on my top lip unprovoked. And it always STANK. I would gag, and she would just laugh! I had no idea what it was or why she did it.— Damsel (@Simply_Sayo) September 12, 2023
Years later, it hit me.
This rabid mutt would burst her tonsil stones in her hand and wipe it on me. https://t.co/dv4N4bKHE9
3.
I was free in the box and he didn’t pass to me https://t.co/s6Ohr5glyv— Whoiskay (@Who_is_kayy) September 13, 2023
4.
When I helped her plan for her wedding (she did not have a wedding planner) and 2 weeks before the wedding, I told her I don't know what I am going to wear to her wedding. Her response was, "Is it possible to not come? I've decided to invite close people. " 😕 https://t.co/zCakaGNhnd— 'wokuhle (@mqoqiwokuhle) September 11, 2023
5.
she pulled my shirt up to show my stomach stretch marks to this guy so his attention can get off me and go to her because she liked him. mind you we were all having a normal conversation no flirting … I was so embarrassed, he was like well she did just have a baby, it’s normal https://t.co/LopeCwMHts— keemosa 🫧 (@_kyanaaaa) September 11, 2023
6.
When she refused to attend my dads unveiling because it would clash with her partner’s birthday plans.— Palesa Mashaba (@APinkStarBurstt) September 11, 2023
Mind you, I had been friends with this person for 9+ years and her relationship was a month old🥲 https://t.co/HNr29NoFMP
7.
When I send her tiktoks that she’s already seen she replies with “I saw this” 💔 https://t.co/rGZcnhCxJf— MamQoma (@payi_asive) September 12, 2023
8.
🙂She said I actually bore her. When I got my first job, she said she doesn’t understand how I’d get a job in one of the big 5 banks cause it doesn’t suit me 🤣🤣🤣she never showed up to anything I invited her.— Mokgoro B (@BasetsanaMokgo5) September 11, 2023
9.
The day He got Married and never said a word to me until I saw it on facebook after the wedding day— Lu Nkosi🍥 (@lesegofifty) September 11, 2023
10.
his husband pulled me to the side the day of my undergrad graduation and said they’d been talking and thought i was wasting my time going to grad school and i needed to be humble and stop talking about my achievements. came to my graduation dinner and left me with their bill. https://t.co/12SQKKrS8V— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) September 12, 2023
11.
We used to speak several times a day…— Leera Mthethwa (@LeeraMthethwa) September 12, 2023
I bought a car, in excitement I posted it on the gram and she commented with fire emojis and that’s the last I heard from her. https://t.co/rcLGGMlN5e
12.
When she got drunk and started telling me how useless I was in her life😂😂— Cool muntu (@uKhali_indoni) September 11, 2023
13.
She would only tap the camera to take me ugly pics 😔— nellynells🇿🇦_30Aug🎉🥳👑 (@spe_dfire) September 11, 2023
14.
When my "bestie" couldn't attend my wedding because she had to do laundry 😂😂— Sassy_Queen👸🏽 (@regseb1) September 11, 2023
15.
I caught her kissing my then bf, she then said she was testing if he was loyal lol.— Omphemetse Digopoleng (@ODigopoleng) September 12, 2023
16.
When she sent me a bill for my own baby shower.— Gaelyn Cokayne (@gaecokayne) September 12, 2023
17.
Long story short I literally moved to another city just to be with her because she was having a hard time. I made an effort to get along with her new friends. She then proceeded to tell people that I was trying to steal her life.— SisZoey (@nqobelamanguni) September 11, 2023