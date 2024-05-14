6. "Railroad tracks are not a playground. R.I.P. my left foot."

"To all the people asking what happened, when I was around 12 I was walking along the tracks with my cousin when a train came around a bend. My foot got caught in the rails. Despite our best efforts my foot and a bit of my ankle exploded off on contact. I got airlifted to a hospital where I got treatment and I have been living with a prosthesis since. I am 19 now so It’s kinda normal to me."

u/Ryand118

