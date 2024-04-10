Tell Us About A Book That Got So Sad, Scary, Or Infuriating, You Had To Put It Down

Look, I love reading as much as the next person. But sometimes even my favourite novels get a bit... much.
So, we want to know if you've had something similar. Maybe you got so sad at a character's unexpected death that you had to close your book...
...perhaps you couldn't keep reading after a frankly infuriating plot hole...
...or maybe your heebies got jeebied too hard by a terrifying chapter.
Whatever it is, we want to hear about the times a book got so sad, infuriating, or scary, you HAD to stop reading! Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.