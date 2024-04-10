  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us About A Book That Got So Sad, Scary, Or Infuriating, You Had To Put It Down

Looking at you, 1984.

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Look, I love reading as much as the next person. But sometimes even my favourite novels get a bit... much.

Side-by-side images of Belle from Beauty and the Beast reading a book with expressions of distraction and polite refusal
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

So, we want to know if you've had something similar. Maybe you got so sad at a character's unexpected death that you had to close your book...

Young girl in a forest, looking cautious with finger raised to lips gesturing silence
Lionsgate

...perhaps you couldn't keep reading after a frankly infuriating plot hole...

Angry cartoon cat character tears a book apart
Warner Bros.

...or maybe your heebies got jeebied too hard by a terrifying chapter.

Creature with elaborate frills around its head, wide-open mouth, and surprised expression
Warner Bros.

Whatever it is, we want to hear about the times a book got so sad, infuriating, or scary, you HAD to stop reading! Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.