Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" Has Launched As A "Secret Double Album," And Swifties Are Reacting About As Calmly As You'd Expect
"Did Taylor Swift just drop a 31-song album with no skips..."
If you didn't know already, Taylor Swift's hotly-anticipated album "The Tortured Poets Department" launched this Friday the 19th of April. Its midnight launch (EST) was followed by the addition of 15 surprise tracks two hours later, and yes, fans HAVE been going wild. Here are 31 (teehee) of the best Tweets about the secret double album:
It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024
taylor swift on "thanK you aIMee" pic.twitter.com/fMrQle5NH0— Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) April 19, 2024
taylor swift i love u i have no idea what u just said but im sorry that happened or im so happy for you— bernice 🫶 (@rainstormsswift) April 19, 2024
at work after 3 hours of sleep and 31 new taylor swift songs pic.twitter.com/fSU1Hcq8W6— mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) April 19, 2024
Travis Kelce trying to remember the lyrics to the 31 new Taylor Swift songs pic.twitter.com/yPd8XQr9ee— NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) April 19, 2024
sorry i didn’t reply i was too busy memorizing the lyrics of 31 new songs of taylor swift— iya ★ tortured poet (@hotmessjunk) April 19, 2024
“Taylor Swift, right, was born on 13th December. Add 13 and 12 together you get 25, yeah? Her new album has 31 tracks, add that on you get 56. Now, ‘Taylor Swift’ has 11 letters so subtract 11 from 56 and you get 45. You know who wore 45 don't you? Mario Balotelli...” pic.twitter.com/dnc8Bml6Qt— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 19, 2024
Kinda convinced Taylor just wants to shut us up with the double album theories because now that we have 31 songs I’m scratching my head like damn this is kind of overwhelming I need time to process the first one and she’s probably just like yeah no shit but you guys wanted this— Sav 🪩 (@SavLovesSwift) April 19, 2024
#TSTTPD #TTPDTheAnthology— 🐍 (@rephtation) April 19, 2024
not now babe mommy has 31 new taylor swift songs to memorize pic.twitter.com/ieP4WS94LJ
did taylor swift just drop a 31 songs album with no skips— t. (@crumbshizz) April 19, 2024
THE FUCKING PARALLELS BOTH IN THE LYRICS AND IN THE SONG TITLES😭#TaylorSwift #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/WutaW2HwOq— dendreo (@dendr3w) April 19, 2024
taylor swift dropping 15 more songs after putting out the most gut wrenching album #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/hLaC1LCsMc— SITA (@raspberhrriies) April 19, 2024
31 SONGS IN THE MIDDLE OF A RECORD BREAKING TOUR IN THE MIDDLE OF RE-RECORDS TAYLOR SWIFT IS NOT LIKE THE REST OF US SHE IS WIRED SOOOOOO DIFFERENTLY— kimani🥂 (@onthattightrope) April 19, 2024
YOU LOOK LIKE CLARA BOW— zoe ! (@holygroundly) April 19, 2024
YOU LOOK LIKE STEVIE NICKS
YOU LOOK LIKE TAYLOR SWIFT
IM LITERALLY GONNA THROW UP????
let's talk about that dylan thomas and patti smith lyric on the tortured poets department— Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) April 19, 2024
"i laughed in your face and said, "you're not dylan thomas, i'm not patti smith
this ain't the chelsea hotel, we'rе modern idiots"
and who's gonna hold you
like me?"
taylor swift!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bbk9WERRj1
how i’ll show up to tomorrow’s zoom calls after pulling another taylor swift double album all nighter pic.twitter.com/apmyKxNmNR— kyle elizabeth 🌙 (@kylekerch) April 19, 2024
taylor swift & formula 1 girlies WON tonight— andy (@iiiuminateandy) April 19, 2024
the single most relatable thing taylor swift has ever done is be so in love with matty healy that she actually goes clinically fucking insane— idiotic fool ⎕✨is mourning the stache again 🕊️🕊️ (@mattyhealy4ever) April 19, 2024
WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK#TaylorSwift #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/4ZF8ZTwTWF— dendreo (@dendr3w) April 19, 2024
uno reversed the leakers omg— Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) April 19, 2024
taylor swift going from midnights to the tortured poets department: pic.twitter.com/vUpnfTKVVX— kadriye (@tayspetsch) April 18, 2024
WHAT DO YOU MEAN ITS A DOUBLE ALBUM WITH 15 EXTRA SONGS?! TAYLOR SWIFT THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/re8PAzkYuq— dani 🏎 (@danielaa_g9) April 19, 2024
TAYLOR SWIFT YOU DID NOT JUST END LOML WITH “YOURE THE LOSS OF MY LIFE” #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/rDa6U0eDo1— nani (@iamhaunted13) April 19, 2024
taylor swift writing the lyric “i’m having his baby, no i’m not, but you should see your faces” #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/bhGJN1QIr6— swiftie wins 🪶 (@swifferwins) April 19, 2024
a taylor swift release week is just perpetually feeling like you drank too much cold brew— katelyn (@noitskatelyn) April 15, 2024