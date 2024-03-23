People Are Sharing Symptoms They Thought Were Normal But Turned Out To Be A Serious Medical Condition, And Wow, WebMD's About To Be Sick Of Me

2.

"I'd have these really minor facial twitches, like a single small muscle in my upper lip or eyebrow. Nothing even severe enough to be visible to others. However, they'd last for a few weeks straight, even while I was trying to sleep. I didn't think twice about it. They always went away on their own, after all! After I suddenly went blind in my left eye and got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I connected the dots."