People Are Sharing Symptoms They Thought Were Normal But Turned Out To Be A Serious Medical Condition, And Wow, WebMD's About To Be Sick Of Me

Recently, Reddit user u/Prudent_Tip4118 asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What is the oddest thing you thought was ok/normal and ended up being a medical problem?" Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:
Psst — the people answering these questions are not medical professionals; we cannot verify their answers, and this list is absolutely not meant as a diagnostic tool. A symptom appearing on this list does not mean it is always a sign of the condition the person said they got diagnosed with, either. Please speak to your doctor if you're worried about your health.
1. "Until I was 16 I thought everyone got stomach cramps a few times a day. Turns out I'm lactose intolerant."
2. "I'd have these really minor facial twitches, like a single small muscle in my upper lip or eyebrow. Nothing even severe enough to be visible to others. However, they'd last for a few weeks straight, even while I was trying to sleep. I didn't think twice about it. They always went away on their own, after all! After I suddenly went blind in my left eye and got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I connected the dots."
3. "That pulled muscle was actually a collapsed lung. After days of hot baths, massages, trying to relax-nah, nothing helped. No wonder."
4. "I felt a random sharp pain above my right ear and noticed my tongue curling slightly. I thought it was just old age. Luckily, my doc recognised it instantly as something wrong with my tongue. The cancer has been cured for seven years."
5. "Not sleeping or eating for days but still feeling great and having more energy than your average athlete. Turns out I have bipolar!"
6. "My family told me I would randomly 'space out', although I never remembered. We all thought it was normal. Turned out I was having 'absence seizures'. We only found that out at a routine doctor’s appointment, just conversing with the doc, when I guess I just came to and the doctor said she wanted to get a bunch of tests done. Been an epileptic for almost 17 years now."
7. "As a kid I had anxiety and my heart would race. Fast. It felt like a hummingbird in my chest and would abruptly pause and resume a normal pace after a few minutes. At age 23 I had a bad reaction to a tricyclic antidepressant called imipramine and was rushed to the hospital. They ran an EKG and that rapid heart rate was a congenital defect known as Wolfe Parkinson White syndrome."
"Basically I had an accessory or second electrical system in my heart that would cause a 'short circuit' occasionally and my heart rate would skyrocket. It was cured by a procedure using radio waves to form scar tissue around the accessory node because the impulse could not conduct through the tissue.
No problems since."