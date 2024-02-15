Skip To Content
    People Are The Sharing Side Characters They Think Stole The Show From The Lead, And I'm Nodding Along

    Looking at you, Titus Andromedon.

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People have been sharing which side characters completely stole the show on X, so we thought we'd list some of the instances they picked out. Enjoy!

    1. Salem in Sabrina the Teenage Witch

    Twitter: @themultiplemom / ABC

    2. Mercutio in 1996's Romeo + Juliet

    Twitter: @TananariveDue / 20th Century Fox

    3. Marisol Martinez (Abuelita) in On My Block

    Twitter: @_Chrystalb / Netflix

    4. Prudence Blackwood in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

    Twitter: @B_Rye989 / Netflix

    5. Katherine Pierce in Vampire Diaries

    Twitter: @PopCulture2000s / The CW

    6. The clock in Charmed

    Twitter: @theycallmeMr_G / The WB

    7. Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill

    Twitter: @brookelivs / The WB

    8. Santana Lopez in Glee

    Twitter: @wyliescollette / Fox

    9. Sharpay Evans in High School Musical

    Twitter: @lulylage / Disney Channel

    10. Titus Andromedon in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

    Twitter: @rosegoldpeony / Netflix

    11. Uncle Clifford in P-Valley

    Twitter: @suuhmone / Starz

    12. Lafayette Reynolds in True Blood

    Twitter: @KHAENOTBAE / HBO

    13. Samantha in Sex And The City

    Twitter: @dumbandfunn / HBO

    14. Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl

    Twitter: @Raeflora1 / The CW

    15. Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani

    Twitter: @ghalibkakhayal / Eros International

    16. Raymond “Mouse” Alexander in Devil in a Blue Dress

    Twitter: @Lizzs_Lockeroom

    17. Maddie in Euphoria

    Twitter: @ljupicicaa / HBO

    18. Eli Pope in Scandal

    Twitter: @PortiaMcGonagal / ABC

    19. Death in The Sandman

    Twitter: @BlerdMinusFear / Netflix

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!

