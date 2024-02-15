People Are The Sharing Side Characters They Think Stole The Show From The Lead, And I'm Nodding Along
Looking at you, Titus Andromedon.
People have been sharing which side characters completely stole the show on X, so we thought we'd list some of the instances they picked out. Enjoy!
1. Salem in Sabrina the Teenage Witch
main character stole the show https://t.co/jvZ4GWlzAY pic.twitter.com/Nv2Df6jI5W— Princess (@themultiplemom) February 7, 2024
2. Mercutio in 1996's Romeo + Juliet
main character stole the show https://t.co/We4EPu23N4 pic.twitter.com/YehkuOIK9B— Tananarive Due - The Reformatory (@TananariveDue) February 6, 2024
3. Marisol Martinez (Abuelita) in On My Block
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/MTQMYRRJWY pic.twitter.com/MYTNETgL8m— ^ (@_Chrystalb) February 6, 2024
4. Prudence Blackwood in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/Ur6vxZskxd pic.twitter.com/4xuDdOdNCw— B Rye ♉️ (@B_Rye989) February 6, 2024
5. Katherine Pierce in Vampire Diaries
main character stole the show pic.twitter.com/RpRop3rEd6— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 6, 2024
6. The clock in Charmed
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/1V3gYhG58B pic.twitter.com/UsExu4VPJT— Philmore D. Halliwell (@theycallmeMr_G) February 6, 2024
7. Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill
main character stole the show pic.twitter.com/KA6cCzMsnF— trea (@brookelivs) February 6, 2024
8. Santana Lopez in Glee
main character stole the show https://t.co/5KMdst3BR1 pic.twitter.com/IJzOUASM6k— jamiaミ☆💋|| (@wyliescollette) February 6, 2024
9. Sharpay Evans in High School Musical
main character stole the show https://t.co/GC2YRGYWYG pic.twitter.com/YRuVFLPiNH— LulyLage.com 💋 (@lulylage) February 5, 2024
10. Titus Andromedon in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
main character stole the show https://t.co/3g1kARuoob pic.twitter.com/4u568L3X2F— Soft Spice🇹🇹🦂 (@rosegoldpeony) February 6, 2024
11. Uncle Clifford in P-Valley
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/FFiy6CyzwA pic.twitter.com/ej6oxI4XOM— Beyoncé husband (@suuhmone) February 5, 2024
12. Lafayette Reynolds in True Blood
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/IJsMuRWy4d pic.twitter.com/eUNTsq1LxU— #LONGLIVEKHAMEYEA (@KHAENOTBAE) February 5, 2024
13. Samantha in Sex And The City
main character stole the show https://t.co/AODO4uXS3M pic.twitter.com/5Qe6pc9DP3— hannah (@dumbandfunn) February 5, 2024
14. Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl
main character stole the show https://t.co/b46IjnS7Qc pic.twitter.com/nyXC28iaah— rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) February 5, 2024
15. Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani
main character stole the show https://t.co/t8nUyyR5G1 pic.twitter.com/zwEODpcoCJ— Nakshatra (@ghalibkakhayal) February 1, 2024
16. Raymond “Mouse” Alexander in Devil in a Blue Dress
main character stole the show https://t.co/uMBFJ81lqM pic.twitter.com/uJJWWYA0Td— Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) February 6, 2024
17. Maddie in Euphoria
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/tADleZl8CQ pic.twitter.com/Bmq9nwOMHl— ғᴀᴛᴀʟ ʙɪᴛ♌︎h (@ljupicicaa) February 5, 2024
18. Eli Pope in Scandal
Main character Stole the show https://t.co/LtobRlmKGv pic.twitter.com/1EWgAQlzBS— Portia ♍️ McGonagal Same On 🐳 (@PortiaMcGonagal) February 6, 2024
19. Death in The Sandman
Main character. Stole the Show. https://t.co/cjC5hCww2R pic.twitter.com/nuh3qgpOTU— Blerd Without Fear: Criticism is not Cancellation (@BlerdMinusFear) February 7, 2024
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!
