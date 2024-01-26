From Cheese Vandalism To Secret Supermarket Lodgers, Here's 17 Of The Wildest Things Security Staff Have Seen On CCTV

12.

"Warehouse supervisor here. I watched drivers of an SUV crash the gate, drive up to a dock door, pry it open with a crowbar, and climb inside. There, they started looking through products in lower locations and grabbing as many laptops as they could carry back to the dock, where the other guy was waiting to load them up. After two armfuls the cops showed up. Unfortunately, they won’t chase, so the guys could flee. The last cop car to come in the gate GOT OUT OF THEIR WAY so they could exit the way they came in and not have to just ram another gate/fence."