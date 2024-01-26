From Cheese Vandalism To Secret Supermarket Lodgers, Here's 17 Of The Wildest Things Security Staff Have Seen On CCTV

Recently, Reddit user u/TeeKay4273 asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "Security personnel who monitor the security cameras feed, what crazy things have you seen?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. "One of the creepiest things I have seen was a string of toys moving on its own down an aisle. It was like a duck with smaller ducks. Of course, I had to investigate. When I zoomed in, I was surprised to see that they were real ducks."
2. "I worked at a store that had an entire fake bedroom with a TV and gaming station up on the third tier of the warehouse. A guy slept there all the time. No one squealed on him because we just knew he had a rough life. Management made him the Warehouse Supervisor since he knew where everything was at all times."
3. "A family member worked at a parking garage. She found a weapon at work one day in the garbage and decided to look at their footage to see how it got there. Never did find out but they did learn that a naked man with a cone hat and wand was doing some sort of ceremony on the roof of the garage."
4. "I saw some guy driving around throwing cheese slices on cars at 2:00 AM."
Writer's note: this was a TikTok challenge. Why, I don't know.
5. "I popped into a courthouse security monitoring area to fix a computer. The camera guy said 'watch this' and showed me a video of a drunk guy getting in his car, scraping up the car next to him, and trying to run."
"They were monitoring the footage because the judge in his DUI case called to have him arrested for a DUI on a suspended license in the courthouse parking lot."
6. "Not a security person but I caught two raccoons having sex on our security camera. The noise they make is terrible. I only checked the camera feed because I thought a coyote was killing something."
7. "I installed a bunch of CCTV cameras in a large berry packing facility. I was there for a couple of weeks for commissioning. One evening a black bear wanders into the plant through one of the forklift doors (they just have the clear vinyl 'curtains' when operating). The bear finds a stack of freshly-picked berries that hadn't yet been processed and just goes to town. After about 20 minutes I guess they had enough and left the way they came."
8. "I was a loss prevention manager in retail in a past life. I saw a woman change her baby's shitty diaper inside a round coat rack, using the coats to wipe the baby. I saw a thief conceal a boom box between her legs under a full flounced prairie skirt and walk normally through the length of the store and right out the front door. I saw a clocked-in male employee sleep through an entire shift on the top rack of shelving in a stock room. I let him sleep and kept the camera recording for 5+ hours."
9. "I saw a helicopter crash on its hover test. It was literally the first time the helicopter left the ground. Bye, $12 million!"
10. "I worked on a luxury cruise line for older folks. Loooooooads of people walking the hallways naked on sleeping meds."
11. "So much nose-picking."
"We have a hallway that leads to an emergency exit and bathrooms and I renamed the camera from 'East Hallway 2' to 'Nose Pick Cam.'"
12. "Warehouse supervisor here. I watched drivers of an SUV crash the gate, drive up to a dock door, pry it open with a crowbar, and climb inside. There, they started looking through products in lower locations and grabbing as many laptops as they could carry back to the dock, where the other guy was waiting to load them up. After two armfuls the cops showed up. Unfortunately, they won’t chase, so the guys could flee. The last cop car to come in the gate GOT OUT OF THEIR WAY so they could exit the way they came in and not have to just ram another gate/fence."
14. "A drone, about the size of a cat, fell out of the sky and narrowly missed a pedestrian."
15. "A suspect, while being pursued by police, drove up the hotel driveway, and car jacked a guest's vehicle."
16. "I saw a valet driver accidentally backing up through a glass wall divider and falling three feet off the driveway ledge, all the while damaging the guest's vehicle."
17. "I saw a man walk by the lobby cams, and trailing about 10 feet behind him, was what looked like the same guy, wearing the same clothes, but he was sporting a huge grin while staring intently at the guy in front of him. When we switched to the next camera at the elevators, the first guy walked past, with no follower. We looked around the security tapes but we never saw the second guy leave the building. To this day, I don't know what the hell happened there."
