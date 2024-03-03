People Are Sharing Secrets They've Never Told Anyone Before, And Wow, Is It A Rollercoaster

In u/meepmorp98's Reddit post, shared with r/Ask Reddit, the user asked, "What's your secret that you won't tell anyone outside Reddit?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. "I'm jealous of the friendships my friends have with each other."
2. "My life expectancy is less than a year. My friends and family think I'm anti-social but actually I spend most of my time in bed. I don't want to tell anyone and I don't know why."
3. "Just about every day, when I am in the car headed to work, I genuinely contemplate just driving off and leaving everything behind. My fantasy is heading all the way to Alaska, living in a motel room, and washing dishes for work."
4. "I ran in a high school track meet once while wearing a tampon. The entire tampon. Plastic tube and all. I was so confused about how these were in popular use, because wow, what a pain in the ass it was trying to keep that little extendable plastic stick from falling out. I wondered, why do people like using these things?"
5. "I once sat in a sauna at the gym contemplating what to do in life. Just in one of those moments in life where the road ahead was unclear. A man walked in who was 30+ years older than me and sat down. Just the two of us were there."
6. "Sometimes I get up in the morning, shower, get ready, and then get back into bed and pretend to be sleeping just so my daughter can run into our room and wake me up."
7. "A friend has a huge, very visible tattoo (inner forearm, almost wrist to elbow) that she designed and is proud of. It's misspelled."
8. "I’ve been secretly trying to make my daughter’s first word 'momma' because I know it will make my wife unimaginably happy. She’s doing well with the coaching so I think I’ve got a shot!"
9. "My mother collects decorative elephants. I write porn for a living."
10. "When I eat tomato soup, I put cheese balls or Cheeto puffs in it. It tastes amazing. It's like a fancy dinner cereal."
11. "I don't like the name we picked for our daughter. It's a classic name that works well with where we live and with her brother's name. I don't hate it by all means, but I would have wanted a different name. I couldn't bring myself to tell my partner because it is his favourite name of all time, and he agreed to my favourite name for our son."
12. "Sometimes I tighten jar lids and ask my husband to help me open them. Or I’ll push something just out of my reach if it’s on a high shelf then ask him to grab it for me. I love when he helps me, and I know he loves to do small things for me."
13. "I'm almost a millionaire. Most of my family thinks I'm barely getting by (I make 40k a year) but I invested wisely."
14. "I'm in love with my best friend."
15. "Soon after my ex-wife and I separated, two women very close to her also divorced from their respective husbands. I've hooked up with both, separately."
16. "I'm soooo ridiculously lazy. I don't ever want to do anything. Ever."
17. "I’m getting married next year, and am already fairly confident that I’ll be divorced a few years after."
18. "I have come to realize that I like being around my pets more than people, as my pets are not inherently corrupt."
19. "I don't fully like my engagement ring. It's not at all what I showed my partner I liked but I will not tell him because he picked it out for me on his own and that is enough for me."
As user u/bin_man_official put it, "The contrast of these responses! It'll go from the most traumatic thing I've ever heard of to the comment underneath saying they sh*t themselves once 27 years ago."
