Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing Secrets They've Never Told Anyone Before, And Wow, Is It A Rollercoaster

    "When I eat tomato soup, I put cheese balls or Cheeto puffs in it. It tastes amazing. It's like a fancy dinner cereal."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In u/meepmorp98's Reddit post, shared with r/Ask Reddit, the user asked, "What's your secret that you won't tell anyone outside Reddit?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. "I'm jealous of the friendships my friends have with each other."

    Group of four friends walking, one man in focus with a beard and a sweater
    Filadendron / Getty Images

    "I've never felt as close to them as they do with each other. And as a 40-year-old man, I would feel childish admitting this. I just feel like an outsider sometimes, and just wish I had the same kind of bond they do." 

    u/GVanquish

    "I'm also a man in my 40s and I was not proud to admit to myself I was jealous when my closest friend finally found a girl who wasn't a total dumpster fire of a person.

    I knew I was going to spend less time with him doing fun outdoor stuff as he spent more time with his new woman. I should be happy he has found someone he might actually have a successful relationship with."

    u/Seanbikes

    2. "My life expectancy is less than a year. My friends and family think I'm anti-social but actually I spend most of my time in bed. I don't want to tell anyone and I don't know why."

    Woman resting chin on hands, looking thoughtful, indoors, under ambient lighting
    Maskot / Getty Images

    u/Glittering_Brief8477·  

    3. "Just about every day, when I am in the car headed to work, I genuinely contemplate just driving off and leaving everything behind. My fantasy is heading all the way to Alaska, living in a motel room, and washing dishes for work."

    Person resting head on steering wheel in a car, appearing stressed or tired
    Majamitrovic / Getty Images

    "Yes, I am in therapy."

    u/Tom_Skeptik·  

    4. "I ran in a high school track meet once while wearing a tampon. The entire tampon. Plastic tube and all. I was so confused about how these were in popular use, because wow, what a pain in the ass it was trying to keep that little extendable plastic stick from falling out. I wondered, why do people like using these things?"

    Person holding several tampons in their hand
    Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

    "Edit — I have deep regret about the word choice of 'pain in the ass' in this post."

    u/dire18

    5. "I once sat in a sauna at the gym contemplating what to do in life. Just in one of those moments in life where the road ahead was unclear. A man walked in who was 30+ years older than me and sat down. Just the two of us were there."

    Two people sitting in a steamy room, their features obscured by fog
    Jasmin Merdan / Getty Images

    "I felt this strong urge to ask him his advice; what his regrets in life were; if he were in his 20s again, what would he do differently, etc. But my social anxiety (and general fear of men) kept me quiet. I've always regretted it. I think sometimes life puts opportunities in our path to learn and grow and missing any of them due to something like social anxiety is such a waste." 

    u/adiosfelicia2

    6. "Sometimes I get up in the morning, shower, get ready, and then get back into bed and pretend to be sleeping just so my daughter can run into our room and wake me up."

    Person in a suit lying on a bed with one leg raised, looking upward
    Ipggutenbergukltd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "She's seven, and still loves waking me up in the morning to get my day started by seeing her face first." 

    u/ksozay

    7. "A friend has a huge, very visible tattoo (inner forearm, almost wrist to elbow) that she designed and is proud of. It's misspelled."

    Teacher standing in a classroom, marking a paper, with students working at their desks
    Godong / Getty Images

    u/Jef_Wheaton·  

    8. "I’ve been secretly trying to make my daughter’s first word 'momma' because I know it will make my wife unimaginably happy. She’s doing well with the coaching so I think I’ve got a shot!"

    Toddler in a shopping cart pointing at grocery store shelves, appearing curious
    Skaman306 / Getty Images

    u/FirmlyThatGuy·  

    9. "My mother collects decorative elephants. I write porn for a living."

    Small elephant figurine with raised trunk on a surface, backlit by warm lighting
    Cultura / Getty Images/Image Source

    "I will never tell her that the Christmas present she got from me one year —  the pride of her collection —  was the result of me putting out a particularly filthy story that sold a lot better than I was expecting.

    definitely won't tell her that I have been mentally referring to it as the Bukkachyderm this whole time." 

    u/Portarossa·  

    10. "When I eat tomato soup, I put cheese balls or Cheeto puffs in it. It tastes amazing. It's like a fancy dinner cereal."

    A spoonful of tomato soup above a bowl, with basil leaves and tomatoes nearby
    Larissa Veronesi / Getty Images

    u/goddess_of_fear

    11. "I don't like the name we picked for our daughter. It's a classic name that works well with where we live and with her brother's name. I don't hate it by all means, but I would have wanted a different name. I couldn't bring myself to tell my partner because it is his favourite name of all time, and he agreed to my favourite name for our son."

    Pregnant person cradling their bare belly with a hand
    Lwa / Getty Images

    "I am about to pop, and at times, I think I have not delivered already because I am not ready to accept her name."

    u/rosality

    12. "Sometimes I tighten jar lids and ask my husband to help me open them. Or I’ll push something just out of my reach if it’s on a high shelf then ask him to grab it for me. I love when he helps me, and I know he loves to do small things for me."

    Two people smiling and cooking together in a kitchen
    Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

    u/confusedhuskynoises

    13. "I'm almost a millionaire. Most of my family thinks I'm barely getting by (I make 40k a year) but I invested wisely."

    Stacks of various US dollar bills in disarray
    Mirza Kadic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/SRQmoviemaker·  

    14. "I'm in love with my best friend."

    Two people laughing and sitting close together by the water at sunset
    Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

    "I told her two years ago that I wanted to take her on the actual date, and she told me she just wanted to be friends. After that, It was a couple of weeks of her not really talking to me and then unfortunately she had an accident. The accident resulted in problems partially impacting both long and short-term memory." 

    u/BarnacleMcBarndoor

    15. "Soon after my ex-wife and I separated, two women very close to her also divorced from their respective husbands. I've hooked up with both, separately."

    Two people standing close with their hands gesturing a secret handshake behind their backs
    Glasshouse Images / Getty Images

    "Not that I went after them for revenge against my ex-wife, our separation was very amicable. In both cases it just happened naturally, long-time friends going through similar times and finding comfort in each other. But I think it would hurt everyone if it would come to their knowledge." 

    u/Telesto1087

    16. "I'm soooo ridiculously lazy. I don't ever want to do anything. Ever."

    Person in business attire napping on couch with laptop and notebook nearby
    Bambu Productions / Getty Images

    "I do bare minimum house chores most of the time. Just enough to get by. My home is just a little messy most of the time. Never filthy or anything, though. 

    I don't cook. My partner is happy doing all the cooking. I usually do cleanup, though. But anyway, my point is that yes, there are things I do. It's just the bare minimum. The least amount of work I can do is what I will always choose to do. I love relaxing and chilling more than pretty much anything else in this world. I just don't have the drive to do much of anything else."

    u/Elegant_Ad4727·  

    17. "I’m getting married next year, and am already fairly confident that I’ll be divorced a few years after."

    Bride and groom performing their first dance with guests watching in the background
    Victor Dyomin / Getty Images

    u/Stillwater215

    18. "I have come to realize that I like being around my pets more than people, as my pets are not inherently corrupt."

    Golden retriever dog lying on its back on grass
    Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

    u/bigalcapone22·  

    19. "I don't fully like my engagement ring. It's not at all what I showed my partner I liked but I will not tell him because he picked it out for me on his own and that is enough for me."

    Two people holding hands, one wearing an engagement ring
    Glasshouse Images / Getty Images

    u/UnicornPoopPile

    As user u/bin_man_official put it, "The contrast of these responses! It'll go from the most traumatic thing I've ever heard of to the comment underneath saying they sh*t themselves once 27 years ago."

    Shout out to u/meepmorp98 and r/Ask Reddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.      

    Do you have any secrets you want to get off your chest? Let us know in the comments below (if you feel comfortable, of course!).