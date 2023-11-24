Recently, Reddit user u/badshark1352 asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What is today's juicy Thanksgiving drama?". So we thought we'd share the most-upvoted responses:
1. "Well, my ex-wife called me. She asked if she could talk to me about something."
"One of her male coworkers was on a dating site and saw my girlfriend’s profile.
I didn’t know and later today I had to have a conversation with her and let her know I have screenshots. She is now my ex-girlfriend.
The kicker? I caught my ex-wife (of just over 20 years) cheating the day after Thanksgiving last year.
I hate this holiday."
3. "My dog rolled around in raw sewage that had leaked from my wife's aunt's septic tank."
4. "The current argument is my sister-in-law arguing with my brother about the proper way to measure screen size."
"He's right — you measure diagonally. But I am staying out of this."
5. "My relatives are arguing over my great aunt’s estate."
"I couldn’t care less, but everyone else is fighting with the family member who served as the executor of the estate.
My grandma is also being scammed by someone she thinks is an army general. She is constantly fighting with my aunts and uncles about whether or not he’s real, and why it’s okay to send him a grand at a time when she has it.
I stayed away from that mess this year."
6. "My partner’s aunt made a huge stink that the cranberry sauce had to be this specific kind from a can."
"And no, it couldn’t be that same brand of cranberry sauce that had already been purchased, because said can had actual fruit in it. My partner’s dad had to hurry to the grocery store to buy the 'right' one.
Only after the meal was over did anyone notice that neither cranberry sauce had actually been put out for dinner."
7. "We had planned to have my mother, my brother, and his wife over for dinner with my family. It’s our first Thanksgiving in our new house."
"My brother’s house is tiny (it's got no dining room, and only has one couch), and we are a family of five, so can’t all fit there. My mother is a hoarder and there’s no place to even sit in her house.
My brother decided last minute that he couldn’t leave his house for the holidays, and his wife stayed with him. My mother decided to go to their house instead of ours. I have spent a ton on food, my wife spent the last two days cooking and I spent days cleaning. Now I have a ton of food and I am left with the realisation I am only good to fix all the stuff that breaks around their houses."
8. "The dog jumped on the table and ate a turkey leg."
"Update: she jumped up again and licked the butter. Dachshunds are sneaky when people don’t push in their chairs."
10. "My cousin was recently converted into being a flat Earther and wanted to argue with people."
12. "My sister-in-law revealed to her ultra-conservative Christian parents that she's part of a throuple less than six months after she separated from her husband."
"My wife and I are sitting back and watching the drama unfold."
13. "I found out those mashed potatoes my uncle had been making by hand all these years are actually store-bought."
14. "My cousin announced he was a werewolf."
"Like full-on werewolf gloves and all. No joke."
15. "My whole family decided to go on vacation for Thanksgiving. They neglected to tell me until yesterday."
"They were like, 'oh hey. we're going to New Orleans, and your sister and her family are going to Disney'. Which means you get to spend Thanksgiving alone. Oh, I'm so blessed..."
"Have you started making booby traps for the inevitable home invaders?"
17. "My mom’s friend, who I can’t stand, said that her 'sheepadoodle' went through “an existential crisis over not being human” and so had to be put on meds."
"I am not allowed to point out the absolute stupidity of this statement."
19. "I found out my former stepmother is in jail on a murder charge."
"Let's just say I'm thankful shes no longer in my life. Between this and my sister's cult church that banned the 'Cha Cha Slide', I feel like I should write a memoir."
Shout out to u/badshark1352 and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
