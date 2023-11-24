1. "Well, my ex-wife called me. She asked if she could talk to me about something."

"One of her male coworkers was on a dating site and saw my girlfriend’s profile.



I didn’t know and later today I had to have a conversation with her and let her know I have screenshots. She is now my ex-girlfriend.

The kicker? I caught my ex-wife (of just over 20 years) cheating the day after Thanksgiving last year.

I hate this holiday."

—u/DosTruth

