People Are Sharing What Actually Happens When You Buy A Stranger A Drink At The Bar, And Wow, Movies Really Do Lie

1. "My wife and I were at a happy hour at a local Mexican restaurant. It was pre-COVID, and they would lay out an impressive spread of buffet food for free. Drinks were $2 off. We would drop our sons off nearby for basketball practice and sometimes go for happy hour. So one Friday night, just after we arrived, an older couple in their late 60s or early 70s arrived and ordered their drinks. We shared the same waiter, and told him we wanted to pay for their drink."

"Great! Until they proceeded to absolutely pound margaritas, three drinks to our one. After about 90 minutes, we were finishing our second and last margaritas… and they were finishing their sixth margarita each.



So we waved down our now-busy waiter and clarified we would pay for their first drinks and not the five subsequent rounds. The waiter laughed and said he hadn’t even told them of our offer yet. Phew."