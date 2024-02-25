Recently, Reddit user u/LuinAelin asked the people of r/AskReddit which products that are typically marketed towards women are so badly designed, they might just have been made by people who have never been one. Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:
Of course, the products included in this post are usually marketed towards women, but they aren't the only people they're suitable for — and poor design doesn't always mean a man's hand is to blame.
1. "Weren’t there some guys on Shark Tank or something like it that made gloves for people to use to change their menstrual products? They were single-use and pink or something?"
2. "There was another [American] guy who tried to invent some kind of vagina glue so people could get up in the morning and glue their lips shut instead of worrying about menstrual products at all!"
3. "Button-down shirts that don't account for breasts — and if you CAN button it all the way up you have these huge gaps and stretching between the buttons."
4. "Sports bras and their removable pads."
7. "Someone PLEASE put more belt loops on my work pants! Oh, and NORMAL pockets, please and thank you."
8. "Most shoes marketed towards women are shaped to be long, thin, and pointy. My feet are not long, thin, and pointy, they are foot-shaped, and shoe shopping is ass."
10. "Car seat belts. Mine slips up all the time, and I have it on the lowest setting. I am 5'4" tall. So uncomfortable."
11. "Okay, this is niche, but I hate it whenever I go to sit at a bar and there are no hooks under the bar. Double points if the stools don't have a back where I can loop my purse/coat over the seat back, and I am stuck piling my purse and/or coat in my lap. Same for public restrooms — pleaseee put a hook on the door so I'm not precariously balancing my purse on my lap or worse on the floor."
12. "Lots of public toilet cubicles — never enough room for sanitary bins."
13. "I had a baby and we used bottles to administer formula. The numbers and measurement indicator lines were in white. WHITE."
14. "Hiking backpacks with a breast strap."
15. "So this is pretty niche, but I'm a fencer and the chest protectors that people with breasts are required to wear are shaped like Barbie's boobs. I wrote a whole article about it which went absolutely viral in fencing spaces. We're working on a redesign but it's very hard to engineer something that works for all people and doesn't cost three times more."
17. "Tampons in a cardboard applicator."
18. "Leggings [or jeans] with a seam in the crotch."
