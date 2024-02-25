11.

"Okay, this is niche, but I hate it whenever I go to sit at a bar and there are no hooks under the bar. Double points if the stools don't have a back where I can loop my purse/coat over the seat back, and I am stuck piling my purse and/or coat in my lap. Same for public restrooms — pleaseee put a hook on the door so I'm not precariously balancing my purse on my lap or worse on the floor."