Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing Products They Suspect Were Prooobably Designed By Men, And I'm Nodding So Hard I Cricked My Neck

    BAN those triangular sports bra inserts...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/LuinAelin asked the people of r/AskReddit which products that are typically marketed towards women are so badly designed, they might just have been made by people who have never been one. Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

    Of course, the products included in this post are usually marketed towards women, but they aren't the only people they're suitable for — and poor design doesn't always mean a man's hand is to blame. 

    1. "Weren’t there some guys on Shark Tank or something like it that made gloves for people to use to change their menstrual products? They were single-use and pink or something?"

    Left: Person sitting, examining a pink object. Right: Two people standing by an ice sculpture with logo &quot;Pinku&quot;
    VOX / RTL+

    u/silverandstuffs

    Yep  they were called Pinky Gloves, and were shown on the German version of Dragon's Den or Shark Tank. 

    "Wait till they hear about a crazy newfangled phenomenon called handwashing."

    u/kochka93

    2. "There was another [American] guy who tried to invent some kind of vagina glue so people could get up in the morning and glue their lips shut instead of worrying about menstrual products at all!"

    Worker in hard hat using a caulking gun on a vertical surface
    Vithun Khamsong / Getty Images

    "Then when they had to pee the stream of urine would ‘unseal’ the lips and flush out all the blood. After you wipe, you reapply and glue shut until the next time. 

    I don’t know how many people without a womb he worked with on this idea before someone explained basic fucking biology, but there were an alarming number of people who thought it was a great idea…" 

    u/TeslasAndKids·  

    3. "Button-down shirts that don't account for breasts — and if you CAN button it all the way up you have these huge gaps and stretching between the buttons."

    Tailor adjusting a mannequin&#x27;s striped shirt collar
    Andresr / Getty Images

    u/tenaciouslyteetering

    4. "Sports bras and their removable pads."

    Sports bra on a hanger next to various bra cup inserts on a quilted background
    Photo_chaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/DeeLite04

    "The F*CKING TRIANGLES that fold and get wrinkles and you have that tiny window to fix them! I HATE THEM SO MUCH." 

    u/darling_lycosidae·  

    5. "Every single gynecological procedure and the lack of pain meds given for it."

    Medical professional holding a packaged sterile medical instrument
    Jasmin Merdan / Getty Images

    u/abynew

    6. "PPE. Unisex fit my ass."

    Person tying the back of a surgical gown in a hospital setting
    Owen Franken / Getty Images

    u/Moonpiemo  

    "I give grant money to first responders and one of the things they buy with our funds are gloves, different suit types, etc. It is generally for training so depending on the suit and item it is reused and so you would think they would have a whole variety of sizes.

    I am 5’5” and overall fairly petite, and every single time I visit them I make a point to try on the suits (especially any gloves cause I have small hands). Not one single fire department has had any reusable item that fits me. I always say, 'So, uh, do y'all just not hire people who aren't cis men? 'Cause you’re supposed to have sizes available for trainees that safely fit them.'

    The only excuses I’ve heard were that 'they don’t make them in women’s sizes,' which may at least in part be true, but the whole damn point of the grant is to have this stuff available to ALL trainees. They are allowed to pay more to ensure everyone has proper gear to train in.

    The first responders in charge of purchasing always yuck it up at how silly I look in the massively oversized gear until I remind them that each year, first responders consistently get injured and die during training. Like yeah, maybe she wouldn’t have been crushed to death when she couldn’t control a vehicle properly with gloves ten sizes too big." 

    u/cynicalibis

    7. "Someone PLEASE put more belt loops on my work pants! Oh, and NORMAL pockets, please and thank you."

    Woman in business casual attire with tablet looking to the side, standing indoors near a cabinet
    Freshsplash / Getty Images

    u/TURBOSCUDDY

    8. "Most shoes marketed towards women are shaped to be long, thin, and pointy. My feet are not long, thin, and pointy, they are foot-shaped, and shoe shopping is ass."

    Barefoot person amid various shoes, reaching for one on the floor
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/Nopetynope12·  

    9. "Razors. I just buy the marketed-to-men version if I wanna use a razor..."

    Person shaving legs with a pink razor
    Skynesher / Getty Images

    u/Mirawenya

    10. "Car seat belts. Mine slips up all the time, and I have it on the lowest setting. I am 5'4" tall. So uncomfortable."

    Person fastening a seatbelt in a vehicle
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    u/Quietly_dangerous  

    "There weren't 'female' proportioned crash test dummies until 2022." 

    u/EasternStress2243  

    11. "Okay, this is niche, but I hate it whenever I go to sit at a bar and there are no hooks under the bar. Double points if the stools don't have a back where I can loop my purse/coat over the seat back, and I am stuck piling my purse and/or coat in my lap. Same for public restrooms — pleaseee put a hook on the door so I'm not precariously balancing my purse on my lap or worse on the floor."

    Public restroom with a line of sinks and mirrors
    Tanja-tiziana, Doublecrossed Pho / Getty Images

    u/Catwymyn  

    12. "Lots of public toilet cubicles — never enough room for sanitary bins."

    Person&#x27;s feet in sneakers standing inside an airplane lavatory
    Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images

    u/Elmaccas  

    13. "I had a baby and we used bottles to administer formula. The numbers and measurement indicator lines were in white. WHITE."

    A person wearing an apron holds a baby in the background, with a focus on a baby bottle in the foreground
    Vera Vita / Getty Images

    u/TheRedWoman00

    14. "Hiking backpacks with a breast strap."

    Man with beard smiling, wearing backpack, outdoors in a forest setting
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    u/Sternenschweif4a

    "Lol I love backpacking but explicitly avoid taking any photos with my pack on because when wearing it properly, my boobs basically get squished into my belly and it looks like I’m halfway through a Play-Doh extruder." 

    u/_Visar_

    15. "So this is pretty niche, but I'm a fencer and the chest protectors that people with breasts are required to wear are shaped like Barbie's boobs. I wrote a whole article about it which went absolutely viral in fencing spaces. We're working on a redesign but it's very hard to engineer something that works for all people and doesn't cost three times more."

    Two fencers in protective gear engaged in a match indoors
    Artur Didyk / Getty Images

    "They don't fit right and they don't scale well for larger people AT ALL (but they also don't scale well for small people). They are required because getting poked in the boobs really hard can give you a lump (not cancer, still bad). In the survey we did afterwards we also learned that they contribute to discomfort and dysmorphia among trans and nonbinary folks, and they lead to stupid comments and sometimes bullying among kids and teens." 

    u/EpeeLizM

    16. "Tampons, considering they didn't think to test them with actual blood until last year."

    Person holding several tampons in hand
    Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

    u/h2otowm 

    17. "Tampons in a cardboard applicator."

    Two tampons on a wooden surface
    Apugach / Getty Images

    u/tigerclawwwwwwwwwwww

    18. "Leggings [or jeans] with a seam in the crotch."

    Close-up of a pair of denim jeans with button and pockets visible
    Ksenia Shestakova / Getty Images

    u/maridska

    Shout out to u/LuinAelin and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!