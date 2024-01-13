"I Never Knew That Chunks Came Out" — People Without Vaginas Are Just Realising How They Work, And I'm Begging Sex Ed To Up Its Game

17. "Newborn babies can have minor vaginal bleeding due to the drop-off of their parent's oestrogen once they leave the womb. It's called a false period."

u/lilyboocakes



"I'm a 43-year-old woman, never had kids. I had no idea about this. I don't know why, but to me this is one of the most shocking things on this thread. That's wild!"

u/Jape240



"Two of my children had them. Nobody fucking warned me. Suddenly my newborn started bleeding from the vagina and I panicked like a bastard."