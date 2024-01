"I Never Knew That Chunks Came Out" — People Without Vaginas Are Just Realising How They Work, And I'm Begging Sex Ed To Up Its Game

16.

"The placenta comes from the fertilised egg , not the uterus, and it's basically an organ of the foetus that biologically hijacks any tissue it touches. Uteruses (uteri?) evolved to handle this exchange and then shrug it off as necessary, hence the whole bit about the lining of the uterus shedding during the period. That's like its sacrificial anode it builds up to keep the placenta from killing it."