"The Dangling Penis And The Poop Do Not Actually Brush Against Each Other" — People Are Sharing The Things They Only Just Learned About Penises, And Wow, Is Sex Ed Important

Recently, Reddit user u/pragmail124 asked the people of r/AskReddit which biological fact they didn't know about people with different anatomy until recently. Here are some of the most-upvoted responses from people about penises:
1."People control their urethra from the base of their penis. Not the tip. THAT’S WHY THEY HAVE TO SHAKE IT OUT. This blew my mind. When I turn the faucet on, the exit point is right there. Other people have to go through a hose that they can only control from the base!"
2."Surgical tech here who just witnessed their first pneumoscrotum! When you have a laparoscopic or robotic procedure and you have a hernia in the right spot, the gas used to inflate your abdomen can leak into your scrotum (if you have one, obviously) and fill it to an alarming size. The doctor said it’s nothing to be worried about but it sure looks concerning."
4."Until a few weeks ago my wife didn’t know people with penises need recharge time after sex. So if she was ready to go again straight away and I said ‘give me a minute,’ she was taking it personally. I never explained because I thought it was a well-known fact! We’ve been together for 10 years."
17."There is a condition called hyperspermia where people ejaculate far more than the standard 5ml. Despite being called hyperspermia, it's actually due to a higher volume of semen. People with this condition usually have the same amount of sperm per ejaculation, so because of the dilution this can actually lead to reduced fertility."