    "The Dangling Penis And The Poop Do Not Actually Brush Against Each Other" — People Are Sharing The Things They Only Just Learned About Penises, And Wow, Is Sex Ed Important

    "When people talk about puberty and their 'balls dropping,' I thought it was this explosive thing. Like one day you're walking down the street, and BAM! your balls just come hurtling down."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/pragmail124 asked the people of r/AskReddit which biological fact they didn't know about people with different anatomy until recently. Here are some of the most-upvoted responses from people about penises:

    1. "People control their urethra from the base of their penis. Not the tip. THAT’S WHY THEY HAVE TO SHAKE IT OUT. This blew my mind. When I turn the faucet on, the exit point is right there. Other people have to go through a hose that they can only control from the base!"

    u/SeeLeavesOnTheTrees

    2. "Surgical tech here who just witnessed their first pneumoscrotum! When you have a laparoscopic or robotic procedure and you have a hernia in the right spot, the gas used to inflate your abdomen can leak into your scrotum (if you have one, obviously) and fill it to an alarming size. The doctor said it’s nothing to be worried about but it sure looks concerning."

    u/Naive-Climate

    3. "Penises can float in the bath. I had no idea they were buoyant!"

    u/SuspiciousFrogs

    4. "Until a few weeks ago my wife didn’t know people with penises need recharge time after sex. So if she was ready to go again straight away and I said ‘give me a minute,’ she was taking it personally. I never explained because I thought it was a well-known fact! We’ve been together for 10 years."

    u/StrangledByTheAux  

    5. "When people talk about puberty and their 'balls dropping,' I thought it was this explosive thing. Like one day you're walking down the street, and BAM! your balls just come hurtling down."

    u/sharknado_18

    6. "Both pee and sperm use the same piping. Somehow I never thought about that. Because I have two separate systems I thought it was the same across the board."

    u/schwarzmalerin  

    7. "When a person is taking a poop, the dangling penis and the poop do not actually brush against each other. Don't know why but this blew my mind."

    u/Excellent-Pay6235

    8. "It blew my mind when I learned sperm isn't actually stored in the testes."

    u/FuckMyHeart

    9. "Enlarged prostate glands are uniquely affected by constipation."

    u/CharleyNobody 

    10. "It's very common for penises to give off two streams of pee."

    u/Frog-Thing

    11. "An ex in her mid-20s assumed when people pee, their penis has so much pressure it's like a fire hose."

    u/ForkLiftBoi

    12. "I didn't realise that penises were at the front and not dangling in the middle of the legs until I saw one."

    u/supposedlyitsme

    13. "You can't control erections."

    u/Other_Scene_4517·  

    14. "Morning wood is not a horny side effect, but rather an involuntary reaction."

    u/whatevergirl8754  

    15. "On average, it takes about 74 days to make sperm."

    u/TangyTrooper19

    16. "Pearly penile papules are little tastebud-looking things that some men have on the glans corona. Possibly an evolutionary leftover from hominid ancestors that had penile spines."

    u/GadgetRho

    17. "There is a condition called hyperspermia where people ejaculate far more than the standard 5ml. Despite being called hyperspermia, it's actually due to a higher volume of semen. People with this condition usually have the same amount of sperm per ejaculation, so because of the dilution this can actually lead to reduced fertility."

    u/GadgetRho  

    18. "A hit to the balls causes actual debilitating pain. I thought it was something they over-dramatised for cinema."

    u/ForEverCurious22·  

    Thanks to u/pragmail124 and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know int he comments below!