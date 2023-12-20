People Who "Died" And Came Back To Life Are Sharing Their Experiences, And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

11. "Does near death count? I was unconscious for a solid three days in the critical care unit after I contracted bacterial endocarditis."

"I spent those days floating above my hospital bed, looking down at the room; my body, nurses checking on me, visitors. When I came to, days later, I could recount exactly who had been to visit me, who had stayed the night in the room with me and conversations they had between each other while I was out.



While I was floating, it was warm and there was no pain, not even gravity to hold my limbs down. Although I knew that was my body below me with all the tubes and wires coming out of it, I was at peace with the situation. All of my anxieties were gone.

There was no tunnel of light or dead family. Just me attached to my physical body by a thin silver ethereal cord in a state of total bliss."

—u/mypreciouscornchip

