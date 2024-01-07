Skip To Content
    "I've Experienced Three Major Recessions And I'm Just In My 30s. You Had To Line Up For Gas In The '70s" — 18 Times Older People Were Too Out-Of-Touch For Younger People To Ignore

    "He thinks everyone has access to startup capital because it happened to him. He thinks everyone should be at his level financially."

    by Amy Glover

    Recently, Reddit user u/therapistscouch asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What is the most out-of-touch thing an older person has told you?" Of course, these comments don't reflect all older people — but some of them are genuinely wild. Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

    1. "My dad visited me in the restaurant I was working in at the moment during peak hours and said 'just tell your boss you're taking your break now and sit with me.'"

    "Yeah, that's not how it works..." 

    u/ThatsNotWhatyouMean

    "Same with my mom. She'll text me and then send '???' over and over.

    I'm at work. Labouring. We really aren’t just on our phones all day." 

    u/contrarymary24·  

    2. "My dad told me at Christmas, 'If I need to, I can sell my pain meds on the black market and make a fortune.' I asked, 'Where is this black market?' and he said 'eBay.' F*cks sake."

    u/TerrifiedRedneck

    3. "'Kids aren’t expensive at all!' HAHAHHAA okay grandpa!"

    u/HistoricalHeart

    Paramount

    4. "I recently had a conversation with my dad where he said 'I was a very active parent, I came home to you every day.'"

    "But all he did was work. He didn't cook, clean, help us with homework, make me feel better when sad, help me with bullies, do my hair, guide me to handle relationships or problems, or help me develop hobbies or character. He only paid bills. If he wasn't screaming at us for not cleaning, he was not interacting with us. I truly don't think my dad knows any of us. He still calls us by the wrong names. My stepmother and bio mother raised us. But he is convinced he was an active parent because he came home at night."

    u/stressandscreaming

    5. "Anything my dad says about money. His mom was a widow and remarried an eventually wealthy man, who helped my dad bankroll his own business, which my dad turned into a considerable net worth. He thinks everyone has access to startup capital because it happened to him. He thinks everyone should be at his level financially."

    "He thinks everyone pays cash for everything. He is so out of touch with reality because it stopped affecting him for so long and he just doesn't understand why everyone doesn't do what he did."

    u/EatMyAssTomorrow

    6. "A woman told me 'I always see you reading books. You'll never get a man if you're too smart. They don't like that sort of thing.'"

    u/AzureGriffon

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    7. "My mother said to me just a few days ago that a down payment for a house isn't that hard to save up for. I told her I barely have $5,000 saved up so far, she insisted that that is more than enough."

    "I had to stress that 20% down has been the norm in our area since the 2008 crash. She hasn't bought property since the '90s." 

    u/aFscismHasntBenTried

    8. "I was 19, still living with my parents, and talking about my boyfriend. My older coworker asked if we were going to get married. I told her 'I don’t think either of us are really financially secure enough or old enough to take that step yet,' and she patted my arm and said 'you’re 19, you’re an adult now. The money will come. Do it now before you regret it.' I was just baffled. The money will come?! From where?!?"

    u/PokeKellz

    9. "Just walk in and hand them a resume, they will hire you on the spot!"

    u/OkRegular7090·  

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    10. "My grandpa spent a good 15 minutes on Christmas Day having a rant about female commentators in sport. He ranted about how 'they just don’t shut up,' as though it’s not literally their job to talk about football."

    u/wellyboot97

    11. "My grandpa told me if I cant afford a house to just buy some land and build a house on it."

    u/mydogisarhino

    12. "They say 'don’t believe everything you see on the internet,' but they believe everything they read on Facebook."

    u/Mushroomc0wz

    Brittany Broski via TikTok / Fox

    13. "'Young people have no pride left. Why do they think it’s okay to still live with their parents at 20?' Because there’s a rental crisis and a housing crisis, partially because retired people keep buying second homes."

    "Wages have barely increased but rent and mortgages have increased extreme amounts and this is because of their generation. Why older people don’t understand this concept is beyond me."

    u/Mushroomc0wz

    14. "In Southern California, my aunt, who heard we still rent, was like, 'You don't have to buy a new home, just get yourself a $200k starter home and fix it up.' I was like, 'starter homes that need fixing up in LA are like $1.2M starting.'

    u/DRHORRIBLEHIMSELF

    15. “'Minimum wage jobs are entry-level, mostly for high schoolers to get a foot in the working world. If you want a better job you have to work for it.' So I said 'Okay, so, if it’s for high schoolers it should run on high school time right? So, every minimum wage job should be closed from 7-3 and from 8PM onwards? So, who’s making the coffee? Or fixing your hamburger for lunch?' He had no response and quickly changed the subject."

    u/bookworm1421

    TV Globo

    16. "My dad, a wealthy boomer in his 60s who's had the same job for over 30 years, said 'people your age have never experienced real economic turmoil like my generation has. The market has been kind to you.' I, his 31-year-old daughter, replied "[Dad's first name], what the f*ck are you talking about. I've experienced three major recessions and I'm just in my 30s. You had to line up for gas in the '70s, while most of my friends can't get medical care or a mortgage.' He hung up."

    u/SassiestPants·

    17. "I was a cashier at Petco and a regular customer mentioned he saw me walking/using the bus all the time. He added that if I came to his dealership, he'd get me a good rate on a car. Then he handed me his card. With the dealership logo on it. The Fiat dealership. I wish I'd looked at him and said, 'I make 7.90 an hour, sir.'"

    u/SuspiciousBowlOfSoup

    Thanks to u/therapistscouch and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

