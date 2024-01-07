"I've Experienced Three Major Recessions And I'm Just In My 30s. You Had To Line Up For Gas In The '70s" — 18 Times Older People Were Too Out-Of-Touch For Younger People To Ignore

1. "My dad visited me in the restaurant I was working in at the moment during peak hours and said 'just tell your boss you're taking your break now and sit with me.'"

"Yeah, that's not how it works..."



u/ThatsNotWhatyouMean



"Same with my mom. She'll text me and then send '???' over and over.

I'm at work. Labouring. We really aren’t just on our phones all day."

u/contrarymary24·

