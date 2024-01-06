It's 100% True That You Shouldn't Shower During A Lightning Storm, And 18 Other "Old Wives' Tales" That Have Actually Been Proven Right By Science

7. "More of an old nurse's tale, but redheads need more anaesthetic . Turns out that there is a gene linked to red hair that increases resistance or metabolism or something to the drug."

"At any rate, waking up in the middle of a full colonoscopy sucks. Hearing the doctor say, 'Ah, shit, she's awake, give her another one...'



And the nurse, all melodramatic as she pushes another syringe worth into your IV, saying to him, 'Are you SURE, doctor???' as your eyes slowly close again is especially awesome."