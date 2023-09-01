People Are Sharing The Most Unreasonable Interactions They've Had With Random People, And I'm Never Leaving My Room Again

Recently, Reddit user u/throwawayjim887479 asked the people of r/AskUK, "what's the most unreasonable interaction you've had with someone recently?" Here are some of our favourite responses...
1. "A few days ago, I ordered a takeaway and the delivery driver parked in both mine and my neighbour's driveways for about 90 seconds. Instead of waiting, or asking the driver to move, my neighbour reversed his car into the back of the delivery driver's vehicle."
"He then swore at us both and argued with us for ten minutes about exchanging insurance details. To top it all off, he's just put a note through my door warning me that if he has to pay for repairs to the delivery driver's car, he'll be taking me to court to recoup his money."
2. "I had an old woman call me a 'fucking gross little pig' in a pub for eating chips with my fingers instead of using a fork."
3. "I had a dude shout at me to watch where I was going because he nearly cycled into me. We were inside in a train station. Understandably, I wasn't expecting someone to be cycling at speed through a train station. I turned the air blue berating him for thinking he was remotely in the right."
"Who cycles indoors with heavy foot traffic during peak travel times? The dude wasn't even catching a train, just using the station as a shortcut to avoid going around it via the road."
4. "I was driving a bus and pulled up to a stop outside a hospital. An older person gets on, glaring at me. 'This bus is two minutes early,' he said. 'Yep! Got a clean run out of town and hit every green light on the way,' I replied."
"He then said, 'the council pays for this bus. It should run on time. What if someone misses it?' I told him I hadn't left the stop yet, and he threatened to report me to the authorities. Then, he scanned his pass and sat down."
6. "Two posh old ladies in a private hospital waiting room loudly commented to each other how repellant tattoos are while staring at me. All my tattoos were on show."
7. "My husband and I were sitting down at the cinema. A woman wanted to get past us, but didn't say anything or even wait for us to get up (which we would have done). Instead, she just barged straight through our legs. I'm small, so it's not that hard to get past me, but my husband is six foot three — she practically rammed his legs out of the way!"
8. "My husband and I were enjoying a coffee and croissant at our local bakery. An elderly woman walked up to our table and proceeded to loudly shame us because she assumed I was underage and my husband was a 'filthy sex pervert.' I'm 28, and he's 33."
9. "Somebody had the sheer audacity to start tooting at us because we didn't stop to let him out of a junction, which he was coming the wrong way out of."
10. "A drunk woman recently shouted 'you are sitting in my seat' to me. I was on a late night bus with three passengers."
11. "Someone at work complained that I hadn't responded to their email for ages. When I checked, they had sent the email at 7 a.m., and they complained at 9:30 a.m.. It wasn't even marked as an urgent email. I sent a suitably sarcastic reply."
12. "I had a colleague go absolutely postal at me because I'd moved the paper trimmer from his office (I needed to use it, and didn't want to disturb him). He was in a full on, red-faced, sweating, veins bulging RAAAAAGE."
"It doesn't belong to him, he didn't buy it, and he's not the appointed guardian of the paper trimmer. He once said that he'd crash his own car if I was a passenger just so there was a chance I'd die."
13. "I had to go get a dodgy mole looked at by a dermatologist (I'm fine, BTW), and she asked me if anyone in my family had had a melanoma before. I said no. She then said, 'are you trying to tell me that NOBODY in your family has had skin cancer before?!?' very incredulously, as if that was impossible."
14. "Some guy walking towards me decided I was in his way. Instead of doing anything remotely normal about this, he just reached forwards, placed his hand on my shoulder, and pushed me to one side (it was very bizarre)."
"He then proceeded to trip over my leg, since he only pushed my upper body out of his path. He got pissed off at me because he tripped."
15. "On Sunday, a random dude and I had what I thought was a pleasant chat — until he blurted out an insult about my receding hairline. Completely unprovoked."
16. "A lady once properly yelled at me on the street for how I moved my arms when walking. Apparently, I swing them too wide."
17. "I used to work in a high street bank in a small town. I constantly got complaints from people when I asked for either their signature or their ID to withdraw cash over the counter. One guy threatened to shove his walking stick up my nose because I didn't just give him the money."
"It always puzzled me. Why are people so insistent that I should just give their cash to anyone claiming to be them?"
18. "Once, my boss asked me how something that she didn't like (but which had NO real issues) got approved. She was the one who approved it."
H/T to u/throwawayjim887479 and r/AskUK for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. Additional thumbnail credits: Fox/DreamWorks/Nickelodeon/TV Peru/NBC