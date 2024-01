9.

"The fire alarm is a good one. The male lead pulls the alarm, and his lady love kisses him while the water romantically showers them both. As an electrician who has been there while they change the system, that water stinks and is black and disgusting. Chances are, especially in old school buildings, that water has been sitting in those pipes for possibly years. Whole generations of bacteria have lived their lives in those pipes. That sh*t is the worst smell, it stinks up whole rooms when they drain it. And it’s nasty brown and black. I don’t think I could kiss someone who just took a shower in it."