2. "We were walking to a restaurant and casually chatting. I off-handedly tried to remember what I was up to a couple of days prior (it made sense in the context of the conversation). He cut me off and said, 'probably sleeping in and doing nothing all day.'"

"It was just a jab to be hurtful, no lead-up to it at all. Not that it should matter, but I had a credit card, car, and the lease on our house all in my name — he had none of those. He worked part-time as a server but couldn't support himself, while I paid all our bills. He didn't want to be on the lease because he didn't want to feel tied down. He was deeply insecure and I guess it just came out, he needed to knock me down a peg when he got the chance. I dumped him over dinner at the restaurant."



u/thegirlfromcr

