    I Really Hate To Break It To You, But If You Know What's Happening In These Pictures, You're Officially Old

    Don't attack the messenger...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Do you know what's going on here?

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    2. This spelled financial ruin.

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. I still have scars...

    Melking / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    4. McDonald's is not the same...

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    5. If you know what this is, we grew up in similar homes.

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    6. Ask my still-scarred elbows why we don't use bark as a soft playground surface anymore.

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    7. If you know what this is, as well as what goes in it, we've got news...

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    8. Bring these back!

    Benne Ochs / Getty Images/fStop

    9. If you don't know how these relate to breakfast, you're too young to hang out with me.

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    10. These are still the most elite sofas, sorry.

    Gary Jones / Getty Images

    11. And I know these don't *look* safe, but boy, were they cosy.

    Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Phot / Getty Images

    12. I'm 99% sure people under 25 have no idea what these do...

    Ansonsaw / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    13. Only real ones will know how impressive this technology was.

    Mario Marco / Getty Images

    14. Ah, time to settle down for a nice =3 watch...

    YouTube / Apple

    15. Actually no, let's do some social media scrolling instead.

    Instagram

    16. The forbidden mineral...

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    17. Do the kids know how to reload pens anymore? Help...

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. Only legends know the next step.

    Serrnovik / Getty Images

    19. Whatever happened to DINING?

    eBay / Via ebay.co.uk

    20. If you knew what this spoon was used for, you'll understand how sad it is that it just made it taste of... spoon.

    Luda311 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    21. Security buffs will remember why people took these off...

    Reddit / Via reddit.com

    22. And THAT's how I learned about hypnotism.

    Windows / Microsoft

    23. The fact that some younger people will see these and assume they're books...

    Flowersandclassicalmusic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    collection

    24. If you know why you'd try to pick this up by threading your finger through the hole in the middle or barely touching the sides, you and I see each other.

    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    25. If you don't know how to turn one of these bad boys into a shadow puppet show, I'm honestly not sure about you.

    Daly And Newton / Getty Images

    26. There's actually still one of these knocking around in my hometown...

    Sean Gallup / Getty Images

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!