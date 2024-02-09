I Really Hate To Break It To You, But If You Know What's Happening In These Pictures, You're Officially Old

1.
Do you know what's going on here?
2.
This spelled financial ruin.
4.
McDonald's is not the same...
5.
If you know what this is, we grew up in similar homes.
6.
Ask my still-scarred elbows why we don't use bark as a soft playground surface anymore.
7.
If you know what this is, as well as what goes in it, we've got news...
9.
If you don't know how these relate to breakfast, you're too young to hang out with me.
10.
These are still the most elite sofas, sorry.
11.
And I know these don't *look* safe, but boy, were they cosy.
12.
I'm 99% sure people under 25 have no idea what these do...
13.
Only real ones will know how impressive this technology was.
14.
Ah, time to settle down for a nice =3 watch...
15.
Actually no, let's do some social media scrolling instead.
16.
The forbidden mineral...
17.
Do the kids know how to reload pens anymore? Help...
18.
Only legends know the next step.
19.
Whatever happened to DINING?
20.
If you knew what this spoon was used for, you'll understand how sad it is that it just made it taste of... spoon.
21.
Security buffs will remember why people took these off...
22.
And THAT's how I learned about hypnotism.
23.
The fact that some younger people will see these and assume they're books...
24.
If you know why you'd try to pick this up by threading your finger through the hole in the middle or barely touching the sides, you and I see each other.
25.
If you don't know how to turn one of these bad boys into a shadow puppet show, I'm honestly not sure about you.
26.
There's actually still one of these knocking around in my hometown...
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!