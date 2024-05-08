People Are Sharing Stuff Everyone Thought Were The Next Big Thing, But Now Just Feel Like A Distant Memory

In a post shared to r/AskReddit, site user u/swedishplayer97 asked, "What was advertised as the next big thing but then just vanished?" Here are some of the most-upvoted answers:
1. "3D televisions."
2. "Any of the internet glasses. All were flops."
3. "HD DVD. Streaming killed a lot of it just when it was getting really impressive."
4. "3D movies. Over and over again it appears then vanishes because it’s always been a bit shit."
5. "Minidiscs in the late '90s/early 2000s."
6. "Those stupid NFT pictures that were great for money laundering. A jpeg that was worth 20K for some reason is now $5."
7. "Virtual reality every time it's been promoted over the last 30 years."
8. "Google Reader was amazing and I still think about it like once a week. I really enjoyed that platform."
9. "I feel like 3D printing was advertised as AI-level transformation about 12 years ago. I remember guys at my work investing in stocks. I know people use it and innovate with it, but it didn’t seem to change the landscape as radically as advertised."
10. "Are curved televisions still a thing?"
12. "Hydrogen cars."
13. "Mars tourism."
15. "Video game motion controllers."
16. "Graphene batteries. And that makes me sad."
17. "Modular cell phones with different attachments you can freely connect or disconnect at will."
18. "Hoverboards."
19. "Not really a product but where did the murder hornets go?"
Thanks to r/AskReddit and u/swedishplayer97 for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.