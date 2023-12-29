Skip To Content
    "We Got Raided By The Cops" — People Are Sharing How Their Christmases Went Horribly Wrong, And Unfortunately, It's A Very Good Read

    "Grandma forgot where she hid the presents. Haven’t found them yet."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/NotAlanJackson asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "So, who ruined Christmas morning and how did they do it?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. "My grandparents told everyone how they get one person something really nice each year and that it was finally my turn."

    "They 'gave' me the really nice big green egg and patio desk I was saving for. Then after they'd looked so considerate to everyone and everyone else was gone, they told me it was actually a loan and I would need to pay them to keep it. I told them to f*ck off."

    —u/Forest1395101·  

    2. "Grandma forgot where she hid the presents. Haven’t found them yet."

    —u/UNSC_Spartan122  

    3. "I gave my little girl a drone. It went up in the air the first time and just kept going and going and going."

    "That was like eight hours ago. Could still be going…"

    u/DallasBroncos·  

    4. "I drove for four hours to spend the day with my dad (at his request). Then immediately after lunch, not even dinner, he said he and his new girlfriend (of four weeks) were invited to a friend’s dinner and were going there. My drive was longer than the time he spent with me at his house."

    —u/Real-Ginger-Ale

    5. "My sister brought her dog who immediately walked over and threw up all over my kid's presents as if he'd been planning to do that all year."

    —u/codependentmuskrat

    6. "My mom invited my ex-girlfriend to the family Zoom chat (because she's still family?). My girlfriend of two years wasn't too stoked to meet her."

    —u/ThisIsClay

    7. "My aunt's dog rolled onto his back for a belly rub and shot a stream of urine into the air and all over my arm and my pants."

    —u/lvl5brdr  

    8. "My husband pooped the bed twice after eating a bag of almonds I told him would give him diarrhea."

    u/Kitty_Mombo

    9. "Ellen at my mum’s work. She went to the Christmas lunch sick — turned out she had COVID-19, and now so do my mum and three other colleagues. Because of Ellen at least six high-risk people have been exposed and all three family Christmases are cancelled. I’m extremely f*cking unimpressed with your work ethic, Ellen."

    u/gneissboulder

    10. "My 80-year-old uncle got lost while hunting on Christmas eve, but not terribly far from the road. He heard my brother-in-law and my grandfather searching for him but was embarrassed so waited to come out at sunrise after everyone went home after hours of searching but before everyone came back."

    —u/jrweekes

    11. "We got raided by the cops."

    —u/BelaAnn

    12. "Alexa. That b*tch cancelled the timer for the cinnamon rolls."

    —u/flossydickey·  

    Shout out to u/NotAlanJackson and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Do you have any similar stories? Let us know in the comments below (if you're comfortable sharing, of course!).