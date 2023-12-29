"We Got Raided By The Cops" — People Are Sharing How Their Christmases Went Horribly Wrong, And Unfortunately, It's A Very Good Read

Recently, Reddit user u/NotAlanJackson asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "So, who ruined Christmas morning and how did they do it?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. "My grandparents told everyone how they get one person something really nice each year and that it was finally my turn."
"They 'gave' me the really nice big green egg and patio desk I was saving for. Then after they'd looked so considerate to everyone and everyone else was gone, they told me it was actually a loan and I would need to pay them to keep it. I told them to f*ck off."
3. "I gave my little girl a drone. It went up in the air the first time and just kept going and going and going."
"That was like eight hours ago. Could still be going…"