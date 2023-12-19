People Over 25 Are Sharing The Harshest Life Lessons They've Learned, And It's Painfully Real

13. "By the time you hit 30 all the small things you've gotten away with that everyone bugged you about start catching up to you."

"Bad posture, welcome back and neck pain. Smoking, welcome a strong cough. Never stretch, welcome muscle tightness. Bad diet, welcome various health issues.

You always feel invincible when you're young. Your 30s is when you realise you were wrong."

—u/riphitter

