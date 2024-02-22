Skip To Content
    17 Things You Wouldn't Think Could Kill You, But Which 100% Can

    "Some guy died because he would eat a bag and a half of black licorice every day."

    Amy Glover
    BuzzFeed Staff

    You've heard the phrase "the dose makes the poison," right? Well, recently Reddit user u/Crray0ns asked the people in r/AskReddit, "What's your favourite 'This much of this will kill you' fact?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    Bear in mind that for many of these, it'the AMOUNT that people consume that kills them, not the item. It's also quite hard to eat or drink enough of many of these foods to become sick, never mind die  please don't be put off bananas if you're not allergic, for example! You physically can't eat enough to make you radioactive (more on that later...)

    1. "Botulism (caused by exposure to botulinum toxins) is super lethal. It takes about 1 billionth of a gram per pound of body weight to kill a person. So if you weigh 200 pounds, just 0.00000002th of a gram can kill you."

    Open tin of sardines on a blue plate with a fork on a wooden table
    Ciara Houghton / Getty Images

    u/demanbmore

    "It is scary. There was a case recently in my country from a small restaurant that served some homemade canned sardine dish. 16 people got sick and one young woman died. Just from one bad can/batch..." 

    u/bhangmango

    "Isn't that what they use to make Botox?" 

    u/GreenElite87

    "Yup. The deadliest poison known to man, used to treat migraines and reduce wrinkles." 

    u/SciFiXhi

    2. "An ounce of polar bear liver contains enough vitamin A to kill you."

    Polar bear standing upright on ice waving with one paw
    Belfalah Soufian / Getty Images/500px

    u/Canucklehead_Es1q

    "Sure, but trying to take a liver from a polar bear will undoubtedly kill you first." 

    u/stolen_guitar

    3. "Okay, it won't kill you, but theoretically, if you eat too many bananas (like, a lorry load of bananas) you won’t be able to come to my place of work because you will set off the radiation monitors."

    Close-up of a bunch of ripe bananas
    Adela Stefan / Getty Images/500px

    u/Nooddjob_

    "I have a similar story of a guy who set off the monitors at my old facility. We investigated and it turns out he had just returned from a trip to Eastern Europe and had been consuming a lot of wild game and mushrooms in an area that still had enough residual fallout from Chernobyl to get picked up by our HPGe whole body counters. We also occasionally would have big game hunters trip our system when they would be eating large amounts of elk/ big game animal meat (higher amounts of Cs-137 compared to other animals' meats due to their diet)."

    u/poopypagliacci

    "I'm a physics teacher and one of the things we discuss is the 'banana equivalent dose' to highlight that X-rays etc are really pretty safe.

    Of course, my students asked how many bananas you'd need to eat to kill you: from memory, it is 100nSv (edit: 100mSv) for the lowest dose linked to cancer, which equates to eating a banana about every 30 seconds (edit: for a year!).

    If you're eating that many bananas, I think you'll sh*t yourself to death long before the radiation gets you lol." 

    u/zq6

    4. "Nutmeg in large-but-not-nearly-as-large-as-you-might-think doses is a potent psychoactive that will basically make you go insane. Infamous heroin addict William S. Burroughs wrote that the only people he ever met whom he thought were truly beyond redemption were the nutmeg addicts."

    Bowl and spoon with whole nutmegs on a rustic wooden surface
    Dragos Rusu / Getty Images/500px

    u/punninglinguist

    "Important to say, once you hit the psychoactive dose, there is not much between the nice buzz and the 'oh my God what's happening to me please help' dose and between this dose and the toxic one.

    In short, it's very easy to OD on nutmeg if you try to get a buzz from it." 

    u/Gusdai

    5. "Eating 50 or more Brazil nuts a day might cause radiation poisoning."

    Close-up of a variety of shelled Brazil nuts spread out
    Miragec / Getty Images

    u/kr00t0n

    6. "If you drink two litres of soy sauce you will die*."

    Lordhenrivoton / Getty Images

    u/Glass1Man  

    *The lethal dose is about 0.8-3g of salt per kg of body weight, so this is likely true of most people with an average body weight,

    7. "There used to be a website where you enter your height and weight, and it would tell you how many of different caffeinated drinks it would take to kill you. I don't think that site is still around."

    Person filling a red and blue cup with a beverage from a dispenser
    Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

    u/UltimaGabe

    Psst  it is in fact still live.

    8. "I remember a news story a couple of years ago where some guy died because he would eat a bag and a half of black licorice every day."

    Close-up of a pile of black licorice candy sticks
    Curtoicurto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/I_might_be_weasel

    "It has a compound called glycyrrhizin that in large doses can lower your potassium levels and cause heart arrhythmias.

    'If you’re 40 or older, eating two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia,' per the FDA."

    u/quasvr

    9. "Six litres of water within three hours can kill you. That's why the kid who could suck up a water bottle in an instant said he could only do it two or three times a day."

    Person filling a glass with water from a kitchen tap
    D3sign / Getty Images

    u/vivivivivistan

    10. "Ointments with methyl salicylate can harm you if you use too much of it on your body, especially too often. A teen died some years back after using a few types of muscle balms and adhesive pads at the same time."

    Person applying cream from a jar onto their finger
    Nathanaparise / Getty Images

    u/radarsteddybear4077

    11. "Consuming too much cinnamon powder in one sitting can potentially lead to death by cinnamon challenge gone horribly wrong."

    Ground cinnamon and cinnamon sticks in a white bowl on a dark surface
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    u/ravengoos99g4·  

    12. "Only four or five uncooked kidney beans are toxic and will make you sick. Not sure how many it would take to kill you."

    Wooden spoon holding kidney beans over a bowl of bean soup
    Krit Of Studio Omg / Getty Images

    u/123coryp

    13. "Salt. 35-70g full of salt will kill a 70kg person."

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s hands seasoning sliced tomatoes with herbs
    Jamie Grill / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    u/Bonschenverwerter·  

    14. "You can die from alcohol poisoning* by drinking vanilla extract."

    Birthday cake with a lit candle, slice on a plate, glass of rosé, and scattered confetti. Flowers in the background
    Alvarez / Getty Images

    u/randomredditing·  

    *It's technically glycerol intoxication, but it does more or less the same thing.

    15. "150 or more crushed apple seeds could technically kill you, as they contain cyanide."

    Close-up of a sliced apple showing the seeds and core
    Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source

    u/Key_Worldliness1614

    16. "40 cups of coffee is lethal."

    Espresso being brewed into a white cup from a coffee machine
    Guido Mieth / Getty Images

    u/Jesus_on_a_dinosaur

    17. "Every part of the oleander bush is extremely toxic to humans and can be deadly in even small doses."

    Bush with pink flowers against a blue sky
    Yonca60 / Getty Images

    u/Specialist-Funny-926

    Shout out to u/Crray0ns and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.   

    Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below!