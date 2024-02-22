17 Things You Wouldn't Think Could Kill You, But Which 100% Can

You've heard the phrase "the dose makes the poison," right? Well, recently Reddit user u/Crray0ns asked the people in r/AskReddit , "What's your favourite 'This much of this will kill you' fact?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

Bear in mind that for many of these , it's the AMOUNT that people consume that kills them, not the item . It's also quite hard to eat or drink enough of many of these foods to become sick, never mind die — please don't be put off bananas if you're not allergic, for example! You physically can't eat enough to make you radioactive (more on that later...)