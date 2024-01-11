The Placenta Leaves A Dinner Plate-Sized Open Wound Behind, And 26 Other Gruesome Pregnancy Facts We Never Get Taught In School

22. Postpartum depression can be extremely dangerous and can last for months after their birth."

"After my twins were born my wife had a complete personality change. She became suicidal, and at times abusive to me. At one point she ran away from home. I found her two states away. Her brother had to bring her home. Things got really, really bad. The twins are five now and she's the person I married again. She doesn't like to talk about those times. The only thing she'll say is it was the darkest time in her entire life."

